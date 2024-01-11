SICK: Dem Rep. Gwen Moore's Remark About When She Opposes Abortion Debunks Jen Psaki

Earlier this year many Democrats got a bit triggered after Republicans at a debate pointed out that many on the Left support abortion up until birth. That's a demonstrable fact, but Democrats continue to deny it.

Advertisement

What they can't deny is actual video when it arises, like this one showing Dem Rep. Gwen Moore's comments about the moment she opposes abortion:

Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore proudly announces that she opposes abortion, but only “two seconds after you’re born.” pic.twitter.com/bJAr77wmhd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2024

Really? Yes, really:

Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore: "I'm pro-life from 2 seconds after you're born..." pic.twitter.com/ZInN414oBV — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 11, 2024

Every now and then they just come right out and say it, as disgusting as it is.

Believe them when they say it, these gruesome people would kill a baby up until the moment of live birth. https://t.co/yAS6YJCEKA — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) January 11, 2024

…so docs get 1 second to kill the baby? https://t.co/SsS4qoynL5 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 11, 2024

Remember when Jen Psaki said, "No one supports abortion up until birth"?

Fact check: Jen Psaki.



Meet Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore: "I'm pro-life from 2 seconds after you're born..." pic.twitter.com/aolYSFrsmj https://t.co/wfs5YX3SdL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 11, 2024

The thing is, Psaki will just keep on making that claim because the Dems would prefer to hide just how sickening and radical members of their party are, which is why we'll often hear conversations like this:

Democrat: Nobody supports abortion up to the point of birth!

More sane person: OK, then let's make third-trimester abortions illegal everywhere.

Democrat: REEEEEE! HOW DARE YOU!!

***

Related:

Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions

NBC News' Dasha Burns tells Ron DeSantis Democrats aren't pushing for late-term abortions

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!