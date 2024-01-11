SICK: Dem Rep. Gwen Moore's Remark About When She Opposes Abortion Debunks Jen Psaki

DeSantis' 'Pale Pastels' Is Sexist Claims NBC Reporter - There's Only One Problem
Doug P.  |  2:55 PM on January 11, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier this year many Democrats got a bit triggered after Republicans at a debate pointed out that many on the Left support abortion up until birth. That's a demonstrable fact, but Democrats continue to deny it.

What they can't deny is actual video when it arises, like this one showing Dem Rep. Gwen Moore's comments about the moment she opposes abortion: 

Really? Yes, really:

Every now and then they just come right out and say it, as disgusting as it is.

Remember when Jen Psaki said, "No one supports abortion up until birth"?

The thing is, Psaki will just keep on making that claim because the Dems would prefer to hide just how sickening and radical members of their party are, which is why we'll often hear conversations like this:

Democrat: Nobody supports abortion up to the point of birth!

More sane person: OK, then let's make third-trimester abortions illegal everywhere.

Democrat: REEEEEE! HOW DARE YOU!!

*** 

Related: 

Jen Psaki now says that Democrats aren't, like, cheering for late-term abortions

NBC News' Dasha Burns tells Ron DeSantis Democrats aren't pushing for late-term abortions

***

