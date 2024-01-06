AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'

Yesterday near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania President Biden delivered a speech to mark the third anniversary of January 6th. The speech was moved up a day because of the threat of snow in the area today (cue George Washington rolling his eyes), but Biden's speechwriters made sure to be as over-the-top as possible.

In the speech, Biden claimed we "nearly lost America" on that day, and the crowd erupted in applause when the president said that J6ers have collectively been sentenced to 840 years in prison so far. We say "so far" because there could be more to come, all while the DOJ is trying to throw Biden's possible Republican opponent in jail in order to "save democracy," or something like that.

Biden's speech also included something the White House thought was worth putting out on social media:

You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-America. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2024

Did that sound familiar?

Plagiarism has been in the news a lot lately (and Biden's certainly been no stranger to it), but perhaps this is more of an example of life coincidentally imitating parodic art:

They called it!

Too bad the Biden White House and 30-something percent of people who still approve of this administration won't be able to understand the irony.

The Babylon Bee is more accurate in reporting than the “MSM” — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) January 6, 2024

By far!

holy sh*t, what?

did he just ctrl-c the Babylon article? — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@WR_Samurai) January 6, 2024

They’re literally plagiarizing at this point. 🤦‍♂️ — T.A. Nathan (@tanathanwriter) January 6, 2024

Hey, wouldn't be the first time something like that has happened.

