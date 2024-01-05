'This is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose Name Makes an Appearance

As documents related to Jeffrey Epstein continue to come out, we've already noted that things just seem to keep getting worse for Bill Clinton.

Now a third batch of docs has dropped and another Clinton name has made an appearance. We'll get to that in a second:

More Jeffrey Epstein documents have been unsealed -



Adriana Ross (John Doe) removed computers from Epstein's Palm Beach mansion before the FBI could search the premises.



Thread. pic.twitter.com/ItWPx5ZMGV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

We've heard plenty about Bill Clinton, but what about his wife and former two-time presidential candidate who once headed up the "Bimbo Eruptions" effort at the Clinton White House in attempts to discredit her husband's accusers?

You guessed it! The name "Hillary Clinton" has made its Epstein docs debut:

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre were seeking Ghislaine Maxwell's communications with Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/i4yDdI8COq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2024

@Techno_Fog has a thread in the works and is going through all the documents, and you can read it starting here.

Well, well. Look who's name is mentioned in the Epstein documents.



Hillary Clinton! pic.twitter.com/0JzF2PgnpL — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) January 5, 2024

No wonder Hillary's been turning off the replies on her X account!

And it's not over yet. Stay tuned.

