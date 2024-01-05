Jewish Rutgers Student Reports Antisemitic Posts, Now Faces Expulsion for 'Doxxing'
WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System...
CNN Gets Dragged for Claiming 'Voters' Want Trump Off the Ballot in Illinois...
BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads is Wildly Transphobic Annnd LOL...
TPUSA Removes Morgan Ariel Because Her Antisemitic Posts are 'Out of Sync' With...
The Internet Is Pissed at Kurt Schlichter for This Take on Nikki Haley
Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL...
YIKES! Does Energy Secretary Granholm's Assessment of the Middle East Pump You Full...
NBC Already Harassing Libs of TikTok for Daring to Be HONEST About LGBTQ...
Speaker Mike Johnson vs. CNN's Jake Tapper
EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY...
3 Years Later and We STILL Don't Know the Identity of 'Pipe Bomb...
Vivek Ramaswamy Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Media in Thread, Demands They Apologize for...
SHOCKER --> Media Dragged for Trying to Make EXCUSES for LGBTQ Iowa High...

'This is Getting Good'! New Batch of Epstein Docs Drops and Guess Whose Name Makes an Appearance

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on January 05, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

As documents related to Jeffrey Epstein continue to come out, we've already noted that things just seem to keep getting worse for Bill Clinton.

Now a third batch of docs has dropped and another Clinton name has made an appearance. We'll get to that in a second:

Advertisement

We've heard plenty about Bill Clinton, but what about his wife and former two-time presidential candidate who once headed up the "Bimbo Eruptions" effort at the Clinton White House in attempts to discredit her husband's accusers? 

You guessed it! The name "Hillary Clinton" has made its Epstein docs debut: 

@Techno_Fog has a thread in the works and is going through all the documents, and you can read it starting here

Recommended

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

There it is!

No wonder Hillary's been turning off the replies on her X account!

And it's not over yet. Stay tuned.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
CNN Gets Dragged for Claiming 'Voters' Want Trump Off the Ballot in Illinois and Massachusetts
Grateful Calvin
BAHAHA! Parker Molloy Complains That Zuckerberg's Threads is Wildly Transphobic Annnd LOL Now We're Dead
Sam J.
EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY Switched Places
Sam J.
Receipt-Filled Thread Shows How LITTLE Vetting Illegals Get As Biden Flies Them ALLLL Over the Country
Sam J.
NBC Already Harassing Libs of TikTok for Daring to Be HONEST About LGBTQ Iowa High School Mass Shooter
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: The Moment a Fist Fight Turns Deadly in the Philadelphia Train System (and a Legal Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement