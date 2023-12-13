Biden Tells Reporters to 'Hush Up' So He Can Make a Ukraine Announcement (in Front of a Raging Fire)

According to President Biden, the Right's demand to secure the border is part of an "extreme partisan Republican agenda" because they don't want that funding tied to aid for Ukraine:

BIDEN: "Holding Ukraine funding hostage in an attempt to force through an extreme Republican partisan agenda on the border is NOT how [democracy] works!" pic.twitter.com/OTieWNkkQ1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2023

But it's perfectly OK for Biden to hold border funding hostage so people can keep spilling illegally into the U.S. on a massive scale.

Meanwhile, Biden got to meet with his top priority yesterday, and the president who was going to bring respect for the free press back to the White House told reporters to "hush up" so he could make an announcement:

Biden tells the press to "hush up," announces he "just signed another $200 million drawdown from the Department of Defense for Ukraine," then sits and stares as his handlers remove the press from the room pic.twitter.com/pKto8y4KMt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 12, 2023

Geez, is that Biden's birthday cake in the background? Or maybe just more taxpayer dollars going up in flames?

In any case, Biden's priority is clear, and it's not U.S. border security.

Is Joe Biden allowed around open flames?



Seems risky. https://t.co/pARLhAgYyz — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 13, 2023

Biden must like it, given this administration's penchant for creating dumpster fires.

How in the crap does anyone supporting this guy dare call Trump a dictator? https://t.co/HfciFTuSw0 — HillGirlTN ❤️🇺🇸✝️👨‍👩‍👦🌺 (@HillGirlTN) December 12, 2023

Biden's "priorities" couldn't be more clear.

Gas prices on the rise again. Border wall wide open. Veterans homeless. Country in shambles. At least Ukraine is being treated like kings, right?? 🤦🏻 https://t.co/uyK4WTh8Nn — Mr Romino (@MikeIsRight1776) December 12, 2023

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't kidding.

