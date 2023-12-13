Biden Tells Reporters to 'Hush Up' So He Can Make a Ukraine Announcement (in Front of a Raging Fire)

'Amazing Optics' (and a New Spin) Spotted at the Capitol As Hunter Biden...
Doug P.  |  9:24 AM on December 13, 2023
Meme / screenshot

According to President Biden, the Right's demand to secure the border is part of an "extreme partisan Republican agenda" because they don't want that funding tied to aid for Ukraine: 

But it's perfectly OK for Biden to hold border funding hostage so people can keep spilling illegally into the U.S. on a massive scale.

Meanwhile, Biden got to meet with his top priority yesterday, and the president who was going to bring respect for the free press back to the White House told reporters to "hush up" so he could make an announcement: 

Geez, is that Biden's birthday cake in the background? Or maybe just more taxpayer dollars going up in flames?

In any case, Biden's priority is clear, and it's not U.S. border security. 

Biden must like it, given this administration's penchant for creating dumpster fires.

Biden's "priorities" couldn't be more clear.

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't kidding.

*** 

