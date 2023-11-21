Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All the Best Ways

On November 20th of 1942, Joseph Robinette Biden was born. To quote Douglas Adams, this has made a lot of people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move. This was our current president's 81st birthday, and he reportedly spent it in a very 'low-key' celebration with his family.

If by 'low-key' you mean potentially setting the second largest White House fire since August 24, 1814.

President Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday tonight with a low-key dinner with family. The president's birthday puts a spotlight on his campaign's biggest vulnerability: his age.@gardnerakayla joins us to discuss. pic.twitter.com/aJXcbteFE6 — CNN Early Start with Kasie Hunt (@EarlyStart) November 20, 2023

This did not go unnoticed in the Twitter/X universe, and of course, birthday shenanigans ensued. Let's celebrate!

TONIGHT: Biden has bonfire in the White House to celebrate his 81st birthday pic.twitter.com/omVYpK5y9R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2023

I guess after a certain number of candles, you just light the place on fire pic.twitter.com/evJ17DPjNR — Louis KC (@notlouisck) November 21, 2023

President Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday.



That cake is America right now. pic.twitter.com/jXHmdWrD7f — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 21, 2023

Yeah, that about sums it up.

Bro looks legit excited though — Keto Grill & Bakery (@ketogrillbakery) November 21, 2023

He just knows that with cake comes ice cream.

that cake gonna be burnt af — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) November 21, 2023

This looks like a safety hazard. — Hippocrates (@RxHippocrates) November 21, 2023

Is that why he's gripping the table like it's going to launch off into space?

Can’t think of a better way to depict this guy’s presidency: Lighting shit on fire and then just sitting by watching it burn with a smile on his face. https://t.co/j4BRhwNdS6 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 21, 2023

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT.

Where is Jamaal Bowman when you need him?? Honestly, the memes coming out of this are the true birthday gift here.

It's truly difficult to pick the best responses and posts to this, but we here at Twitchy are dedicated to our jobs and bringing you, dear readers, the most quality content is of the utmost importance to us.

Breaking: Joe Biden’s birthday cake candles responsible for global warming. https://t.co/Xi9MO0XRDH — Eric 🚀 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇮🇱 עם ישראל חי (@Carlkeck1) November 21, 2023

Looks like climate change has a simple fix that won't cost us taxpayers a thing! Al Gore and Greta Thunberg hardest hit.

Biden Spends Birthday Depressed Over Not Accomplishing Anything By 81 https://t.co/rHp64WjDwo — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 20, 2023

Awww don't feel sad, Joe, you've accomplished quite a lot! None of it good, but you still accomplished it!

Some people like to watch the world burn, but not everyone makes it the overall theme of their birthday party. Happy belated birthday, Mr. President! You don't look a day over 90!

***

