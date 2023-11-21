Biden's 81st Birthday Photo Drops and Sets the Internet ON FIRE In All the Best Ways

YIIIKES: Pete Buttigieg Pal and Mentee Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence in Child P*rn...
Laura W.  |  11:00 AM on November 21, 2023
Sarah D.

On November 20th of 1942, Joseph Robinette Biden was born. To quote Douglas Adams, this has made a lot of people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move. This was our current president's 81st birthday, and he reportedly spent it in a very 'low-key' celebration with his family.

If by 'low-key' you mean potentially setting the second largest White House fire since August 24, 1814.

This did not go unnoticed in the Twitter/X universe, and of course, birthday shenanigans ensued. Let's celebrate!

Yeah, that about sums it up.

He just knows that with cake comes ice cream.

Marc Elias Served a Refreshing Glass of STFU Juice for TOUGH Post About Keeping REPUBLICANS from Cheating
Sam J.
Is that why he's gripping the table like it's going to launch off into space?

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT.

Where is Jamaal Bowman when you need him?? Honestly, the memes coming out of this are the true birthday gift here.

It's truly difficult to pick the best responses and posts to this, but we here at Twitchy are dedicated to our jobs and bringing you, dear readers, the most quality content is of the utmost importance to us.

Looks like climate change has a simple fix that won't cost us taxpayers a thing! Al Gore and Greta Thunberg hardest hit.

Awww don't feel sad, Joe, you've accomplished quite a lot! None of it good, but you still accomplished it! 

Some people like to watch the world burn, but not everyone makes it the overall theme of their birthday party. Happy belated birthday, Mr. President! You don't look a day over 90!

***

