Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on December 12, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The government has never met a problem that your tax dollars couldn't solve.

Earlier today, Joe Biden (well, let's be honest, a staffer), talked about his plan for improving education.

You'll notice a decided lack of, well, actual education and a whole lotta spending.

Buckle up, because this'll be a ride:

This has been thoroughly debunked. Student loan forgiveness is actually a major wealth transfer from the majority of Americans (who don't have a college degree) to those who do, most of whom are in the upper income brackets to begin with.

Second, please explain to us how forgiving student loan debt is 'out-teaching', well, anyone?

Does it make people retroactively smarter? Does some more education magically pop into their brain when they don't have to pay their student loans back?

Inquiring minds want to know.

And the Supreme Court said you didn't have the authority.

Another $7 billion in spending.

Where's the actual educational policy?

We don't know what orifice they pulled this from, but has he paid attention to the goings on on college campuses these days?

Whole lotta prejudice there.

And by 'generous' does he mean 'willing to vote for politicians who will raise taxes'? 

They'd probably tell you the cat is a white supremacist, though.

A couple billion will fix this.

No, they don't.

But First Lady Si Se Puede has been a life-long educator!

Heavens, yes.

Evidence of how our educational system is a train wreck.

Absolutely. Take a look at the Ivy League.

No, it won't. But they'll keep spending like drunken sailors.

And we apologize to drunken sailors; even they have a budget to stick to.

This is step one.

Excellent question.

But they can identify 57 genders.

And that's what's important here.

Aaaand, we'll leave you with that absolute gem. Ouch.

We are governed by unserious clowns.

***

