Biden's 'Plan' for Education: Spending LOTS of YOUR Money

The government has never met a problem that your tax dollars couldn't solve.

Earlier today, Joe Biden (well, let's be honest, a staffer), talked about his plan for improving education.

Advertisement

You'll notice a decided lack of, well, actual education and a whole lotta spending.

Jill, who is a life-long educator, has an expression: “Any nation that out-educates us is going to out-compete us.”



I’m committed to expanding access to quality education for all Americans, and we’ve made big progress this year.



Here’s how: — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023

Buckle up, because this'll be a ride:

We’ve approved over a total of $132 billion in student debt cancellation for 3.6 million Americans through various actions.



Getting student loan debt relief to borrowers that need it is about extending the power of possibilities to every American, not just those at the top. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023

This has been thoroughly debunked. Student loan forgiveness is actually a major wealth transfer from the majority of Americans (who don't have a college degree) to those who do, most of whom are in the upper income brackets to begin with.

Second, please explain to us how forgiving student loan debt is 'out-teaching', well, anyone?

Does it make people retroactively smarter? Does some more education magically pop into their brain when they don't have to pay their student loans back?

Inquiring minds want to know.

As long as I’m president, my Administration will never stop fighting to deliver relief to borrowers.



That's why we launched the SAVE Plan and fixed the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.



This relief is life-changing for millions of Americans like Tonya and Chad. pic.twitter.com/nMTqQkgCPT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023

And the Supreme Court said you didn't have the authority.

We see HBCU excellence every day in America.



But we all know that HBCUs don’t have the same endowments and funding as other major colleges and universities.



That’s why we’ve invested $7 billion in HBCUs. pic.twitter.com/XlFDvuRONc — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023

Another $7 billion in spending.

Where's the actual educational policy?

The young people of America today are the most involved, the most generous, and the least prejudiced generation in American history.



They’re one of many reasons that I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s prospects – and we’re investing in their future. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 12, 2023

We don't know what orifice they pulled this from, but has he paid attention to the goings on on college campuses these days?

Whole lotta prejudice there.

And by 'generous' does he mean 'willing to vote for politicians who will raise taxes'?

The majority of college kids nowadays couldn't spell cat if you spotted them the "c" and the "t". — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) December 12, 2023

They'd probably tell you the cat is a white supremacist, though.

Talk is cheap @JoeBiden



Nearly half of all public school students in the US that entered the 2022-2023 academic year are lagging behind benchmarks, according to a new Department of Education report. pic.twitter.com/VEDnvXcmpt — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) December 12, 2023

A couple billion will fix this.

I got news for ya. China doesn't waste valuable time teaching pronouns in their schools. — 🔥🌶️Carl Sian🌶️🔥 (@CarlSian) December 12, 2023

Advertisement

No, they don't.

But First Lady Si Se Puede has been a life-long educator!

Pray for her students. https://t.co/f0YSu9FB8V — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 12, 2023

Heavens, yes.

GP Jill teaches remedial English to grade 13 students. https://t.co/6n8Iwe9NQD — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 12, 2023

Evidence of how our educational system is a train wreck.

The past week has shown us all the benefits of a "quality education." You and I don't benefit from it. We just get to pay for it. https://t.co/w5BNm4WhxF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 12, 2023

Absolutely. Take a look at the Ivy League.

Cancelling student debt (which is already overpriced) has nothing to do with gaining education or being more competitive.



The problem is the education system itself. It needs massive structural reform and no amount of money, debt, or credit can change that. https://t.co/kcSnnOK4VE — TheObserver (@TheObserverSep) December 12, 2023

No, it won't. But they'll keep spending like drunken sailors.

And we apologize to drunken sailors; even they have a budget to stick to.

Here is how…get the federal government out of education. https://t.co/3eitW54xH8 — Dave Draconian (@DraconianDave) December 12, 2023

This is step one.

"We’ve approved over a total of $132 billion in student debt cancellation for 3.6 million Americans through various actions."



Apparently, "quality " education doesn't mean you'll get a decent ROI. So, what is it that makes it "quality"? https://t.co/rq7bXpd5Hg — Citizen Mike (@citizenmike2020) December 12, 2023

Advertisement

Excellent question.

Is that why kids graduating today can't read write or do basic math? https://t.co/IxEQAxYlFZ — Libtard Repellent (@LibtardRepelle1) December 12, 2023

But they can identify 57 genders.

And that's what's important here.

This posts tells us that you spent $2B more paying off debt for folks who already got an education than you did on educating the kids still in school. And HBCUs got less than 1/5 as much as the freeloaders. Good job. https://t.co/OQQ0GCZG3S — DAysGOby (@vunillagerila) December 12, 2023

Aaaand, we'll leave you with that absolute gem. Ouch.

We are governed by unserious clowns.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



