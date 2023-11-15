A Fired Up Rep. Chip Roy Issues a Challenge to His House Republican Colleagues

This week the House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would, for now, avert a government shutdown (this all sounds so familiar):

The House of Representatives passed a stopgap bill on Tuesday to keep the government open, putting Congress on a path to avert a shutdown and setting the stage for a broader funding fight in the new year. The Senate will next need to approve the measure. President Joe Biden is prepared to sign the bill if it is passed by the Senate, a White House official told CNN. Government funding is currently set to expire at the end of the week on Friday, November 17. The stopgap bill passed the House on a bipartisan basis with a vote of 336 to 95 with 209 of the votes coming from Democrats — a warning sign for newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson. The bill was opposed by 93 Republicans and two Democrats.

Add up all that's happened since the GOP took the House majority, and Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas isn't thrilled. On the House floor, Roy issued a challenge to his colleagues:

Chip Roy is going scorched earth on the GOP for getting nothing done during the Biden years:



"One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did." pic.twitter.com/v1a65kvecf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 15, 2023

It should be noted that no other Republican approached to respond to Roy's challenge.

Chip Roy is a National Treasure. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItQooIz9yr — Unfiltered☢Boss (@Unfilteredboss1) November 15, 2023

