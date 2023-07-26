Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas has been nothing short of a disaster in that position (perhaps a "success" as Biden as the Left defines it) with his constant lies about the border being secure and shameless claims such as the time he joined Democrats in saying border patrol "whipped" migrants when that wasn't true.

Speaking of that, Republican Rep. Chip Roy gave Mayorkas quite a whippin' at a hearing today and it was gloriously deserved.

Watch Rep. Roy call out Mayorkas' lies using the DHS Secretary's own words. This is great:

Watch @chiproytx consistently nail down Secretary Mayorkas' lies TO HIS FACE!



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WFc3t2gVlf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

Officials in this administration do nothing but lie -- under oath even.

It is beyond question that the Secretary lied to us under oath last year - it was purposeful. #EndBorderTraffickingNow https://t.co/d1FLAVatBq — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 26, 2023

Chip is slowly becoming one of my favorites. Dude holds nothing back from what I see.



About time some in the GOP do their damn job. https://t.co/p8szG7XWnz — ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯ (@BoomBots2) July 26, 2023

Now it's time to hold the officials who lie under oath accountable.

