Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on July 26, 2023
Meme screenshot

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas has been nothing short of a disaster in that position (perhaps a "success" as Biden as the Left defines it) with his constant lies about the border being secure and shameless claims such as the time he joined Democrats in saying border patrol "whipped" migrants when that wasn't true.

Speaking of that, Republican Rep. Chip Roy gave Mayorkas quite a whippin' at a hearing today and it was gloriously deserved. 

Watch Rep. Roy call out Mayorkas' lies using the DHS Secretary's own words. This is great: 

Officials in this administration do nothing but lie -- under oath even.

Now it's time to hold the officials who lie under oath accountable.

*** 

