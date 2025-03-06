The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to Help 'Revitalize' the Party

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. If true, it's time to fit the DNC for a straight jacket and padded cell.

Why?

Rather than look at why they lost the election -- their outrageous wokeness and its various manifestations -- and correct course, they've decided to put the pedal to the metal and become even more progressive:

FOX NEWS FIRST: DNC taps far-left progressive to revitalize party and more top headlineshttps://t.co/I3tMybP8vM — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 6, 2025

Fox News reports:

As calls continue to grow for the Democratic Party to moderate following a disappointing performance in the November election, the Democratic National Committee announced the hiring of an executive director with a history of promoting far-left ideologies. The DNC announced the hiring of Roger Lau as executive director in a press release highlighting his long career, which includes working on campaigns for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. A Fox News Digital review found multiple instances of Lau associating with progressive causes, including signing onto a letter in 2020 that claimed the United States is built on 'racism' and 'genocide.'





They've learned nothing.

They just don’t get it — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🌿 (@SweetVaBreezy) March 6, 2025

Nope.

And we're fine with that.

That's the very definition of insanity: continuing to do the same things while expecting a different outcome. One of the MANY reasons I left the Democrat party in 2016. — 🇺🇲🔥Warrior Girl🔥🇺🇲 (@lar627) March 6, 2025

The exodus will continue until sanity is restored.

Is George Soros Money worth so much to the Democrat that the Democrats keep going down their INSANE Progressive Path — Terry Foster (@fuzzyfamily1) March 6, 2025

The answer appears to be yes.

So left leaning liberals that lost in November are doubling down by hiring even further left leaning activist directors….They might as well hand us (GOP) the mid terms. 😂 — Dan N (@dankeljibo) March 6, 2025

They're gift-wrapping the midterms for us at this point.

Terrible decision. Can't wait to watch it play out. — Patrick Swanson (@Pswan187) March 6, 2025

We'll make popcorn.

If this is they're plan it means they have already coincided the next election and are waiting out the death of MAGA. The next 4 years need to be the greatest in history. — Bennie 🇺🇸 (@Otherr3Guy) March 6, 2025

A very strong possibility.

More of this please. https://t.co/rtoqBEm9dx — David Bradley (@DBradley22765) March 6, 2025

Yes. The Democrats should definitely keep this up.

Talk about being slow learners 🤣 https://t.co/sntPWcse8A — Kristina Hoffmeyer 🇺🇸 (@KristinaMH54) March 6, 2025

They're as slow as molasses in January.

Americans rejected radical Democrat policies, yet they’re doubling down by hiring an extreme far-left progressive as their ED. https://t.co/JyLlFUqnWS — Jesus E. Solorio, Jr 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@jesussoloriojr) March 6, 2025

Let them double and triple down on this.

Hahahahaha the DNC is in a death spiral https://t.co/ew6F57ouOf — ☠️☠️☠️ (@total_karen) March 6, 2025

This writer has never seen an American political party meltdown the way the DNC is. It's the Chernobyl of American politics.

2028 feeling good right now frens 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GYVLZYHP2J — Nanaof9 (@TerriMccarter4) March 6, 2025

Yes. Yes, it is. Same for 2026.