The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to Help 'Revitalize' the Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 06, 2025
Twitter

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. If true, it's time to fit the DNC for a straight jacket and padded cell.

Advertisement

Why?

Rather than look at why they lost the election -- their outrageous wokeness and its various manifestations -- and correct course, they've decided to put the pedal to the metal and become even more progressive:

Fox News reports:

As calls continue to grow for the Democratic Party to moderate following a disappointing performance in the November election, the Democratic National Committee announced the hiring of an executive director with a history of promoting far-left ideologies. 

The DNC announced the hiring of Roger Lau as executive director in a press release highlighting his long career, which includes working on campaigns for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

A Fox News Digital review found multiple instances of Lau associating with progressive causes, including signing onto a letter in 2020 that claimed the United States is built on 'racism' and 'genocide.'


They've learned nothing.

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Nope.

And we're fine with that.

The exodus will continue until sanity is restored.

The answer appears to be yes.

They're gift-wrapping the midterms for us at this point.

We'll make popcorn.

A very strong possibility.

Advertisement

Yes. The Democrats should definitely keep this up.

They're as slow as molasses in January.

Let them double and triple down on this.

This writer has never seen an American political party meltdown the way the DNC is. It's the Chernobyl of American politics.

Yes. Yes, it is. Same for 2026.

