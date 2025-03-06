Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke
BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for...
Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure...
VIP
And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST...
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But...
BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe...
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (...
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...

'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to Hostage Deaths

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Yesterday, President Donald Trump issued the most forceful ultimatum to Hamas of his term: 'Release the hostages now, or there will be hell to pay later.'

Hamas appears to be taking the threats seriously, because it's now being reported the terror group is threatening to kill the remaining hostages if there's any escalation of aggression.

Advertisement

X users are not surprised by this development, and many see it as necessary to bring an end to Hamas.

This is who Hamas is, and this is who the Left defend.

The only way to win a war is to do it quick and decisively.

We would not be surprised.

Hamas killed an infant and his toddler brother, after all.

This is true.

Yes. This is the way.

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
Advertisement

The world will be a better place.

This writer has long believed most of the hostages were gone in late 2023, sadly.

Pretty sure the people of Gaza elected them as representatives, though.

Excellent observation.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL WAR PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie
Sam J.
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)
Sam J.
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke
Doug P.
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends Tariffs Until April
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE Sam J.
Advertisement