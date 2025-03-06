'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to Hostage Deaths

Yesterday, President Donald Trump issued the most forceful ultimatum to Hamas of his term: 'Release the hostages now, or there will be hell to pay later.'

Hamas appears to be taking the threats seriously, because it's now being reported the terror group is threatening to kill the remaining hostages if there's any escalation of aggression.

Advertisement

🚨JUST IN: Hams military wing spokesman Abu Ubaydah: “Any escalation of aggression against our people will lead to the killing of the hostages.” — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 6, 2025

X users are not surprised by this development, and many see it as necessary to bring an end to Hamas.

We knew this already unfortunately — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) March 6, 2025

This is who Hamas is, and this is who the Left defend.

Proving once again how important it is to bring the Palestinians to their knees without any further delay. — Dani Blekman (@Dani_Blek) March 6, 2025

The only way to win a war is to do it quick and decisively.

So that means the hostages are already gone. — Mandy 🇺🇲🎗️ (@xmswhispersx3) March 6, 2025

We would not be surprised.

Hamas killed an infant and his toddler brother, after all.

Negotiations are now over.

It's time for fire and brimstone.

This will never end until Israel ends it.

While Netanyahu agonizes over hostages Hams schemes daily to slaughter hundreds more. — mikedrop1369 (@mikegrant786540) March 6, 2025

This is true.

Do it. Then raze every square inch of Gaza. I'm sorry but, as you said, the brutal reality is they will never release them to give them some sliver of time and leverage to rebuild. You have to let them go and crush Gaza, old testament style — 🇮🇱 MaTT 🇮🇱 (@matt_clarke) March 6, 2025

Yes. This is the way.

Wipe out Hamas https://t.co/snUT8akY70 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 6, 2025

The world will be a better place.

This is likely their excuse to cover their sins and shift blame, rational people realize many/most remaining hostages are already gone https://t.co/H97Emiz77J — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) March 6, 2025

This writer has long believed most of the hostages were gone in late 2023, sadly.

To anyone thinking that Hams was any type of Palestinan government. They prove agains they are a mere jihadist mafia with the morals of street criminals.



Based bank robbers who use customers and human shields.



Jihadists and leftists the world over support them knowing this. https://t.co/XViqJadXKp — JAWS (@malcolmmirage) March 6, 2025

Pretty sure the people of Gaza elected them as representatives, though.

I thought that they didn't take hostages. I thought that they were "arrests" of people that these animals deemed to be criminals because they lived on ostensible stolen land, which included infants and babies. These Hmas animals keep exposing just how animalistic they are with… https://t.co/AmkRACv0La — Big Sol The JÜ Chai (@SolbenZion18) March 6, 2025

Excellent observation.