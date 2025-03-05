Trump to Hamas: 'This Is Your Last Warning'

President Trump just took to X to let Hamas know he is out of patience with them:

— President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 5, 2025

The full post reads:

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed. This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" –President Donald J. Trump

We don't know about Hamas, but we know an ultimatum when we see one. And if they don't know by now that Trump doesn't play around, it sounds like they're about to find out.

Apparently those talks with Hamas didn’t go well…



Make them wish you weren’t president. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 5, 2025

We're pretty sure he will:

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say... RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!" –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/l5k5GU8nEy — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 5, 2025

To quote the President: 'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose'

Let's see which one they pick.