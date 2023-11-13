WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda

Last month, citing reports from the Gaza Health Ministry, the media reported that an Israeli airstrike at a Gaza hospital killed several hundred people. Those reports quickly circulated and culminated in protests around the world. The problem was that the reports weren't accurate. The explosion was in a parking lot near a hospital and it was from a rocket fired from inside Gaza.

In other words, claims from the Gaza Health Ministry (Hamas basically) are propaganda and not reliable reports, but the Washington Post, New York Times, Associated Press and others ran with it anyway because it feeds a narrative.

Has the media stopped using Gaza-based sources? Of course not!

Here's what the Washington Post is reporting today, and guess the source:

Gaza reports more than 11,100 killed. That’s one out of every 200 people.

They include doctors, journalists, professors and poets. https://t.co/kvu1ybUE5Q — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) November 13, 2023

Wait, what did they say?

That's what we thought they said.

Gaza is a place, it can’t report. Kind of like WaPo can’t report… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 13, 2023

“Gaza reports”



This is like saying “Central Park reports” or “Interstate 95 reports.”



What you really mean is “The terrorist government of Hamas reports.” — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) November 13, 2023

Tip: if you want to appeal to people’s sympathies you should remove “journalists.” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 13, 2023

Replace "journalists" with "propagandists" for much greater accuracy.

You love that sweet, sweet Hamas propaganda, don’t you? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 13, 2023

“Gaza reports” meaning the Gaza government, which is Hamas, is saying.



There’s a reason why people hate journalists so much. They’re just stenographers. https://t.co/w8KgckUXAv — Juan Delgado Krabby King (@BurritoHunting) November 13, 2023

One thing's for sure:

They keep doing it. They don't care. https://t.co/Go2U0bVJRX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 13, 2023

They most certainly don't -- and then are completely baffled why trust in the media went down the drain a long time ago.

