WaPo Still Happy to Pass Along 'Gaza Reports' Propaganda

Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on November 13, 2023
meme

Last month, citing reports from the Gaza Health Ministry, the media reported that an Israeli airstrike at a Gaza hospital killed several hundred people. Those reports quickly circulated and culminated in protests around the world. The problem was that the reports weren't accurate. The explosion was in a parking lot near a hospital and it was from a rocket fired from inside Gaza. 

In other words, claims from the Gaza Health Ministry (Hamas basically) are propaganda and not reliable reports, but the Washington Post, New York Times, Associated Press and others ran with it anyway because it feeds a narrative. 

Has the media stopped using Gaza-based sources? Of course not!

Here's what the Washington Post is reporting today, and guess the source:  

Wait, what did they say?

That's what we thought they said.

Replace "journalists" with "propagandists" for much greater accuracy. 

One thing's for sure:

They most certainly don't -- and then are completely baffled why trust in the media went down the drain a long time ago.

