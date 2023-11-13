WaPo Gets SHREDDED After Insisting Most Americans are 'Better Off' Under Biden





Staggering number of Americans feel country trending in wrong direction, many say GOP better at the economy: poll https://t.co/6N9xjqtHZI pic.twitter.com/2ryhpvMQMZ — New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2023

From the New York Post:

A staggering number of Americans are overwhelmingly gloomy about the state of the country, and many believe the GOP would handle the economy better, a new poll shows. The ABC News/Ipsos survey surfaced along with a polling dump from the New York Times and Siena College on Sunday that pegged Democratic President Biden down against Republican foe Donald Trump in five of six key battleground states. In the ABC/Ipsos poll, more than 75% of US residents said they feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, compared to the relatively paltry 23% who said they think it’s trending the right way.

In other words, "Bidenomics" is getting horrible reviews, and for good reason.

However, just imagine how much lousier Biden's numbers would be if he didn't have so much of the media doing their best to carry his stagnant water.

Here's the Washington Post's latest effort:

There’s an economic mystery confounding the White House: Most Americans are financially better off than they were before the coronavirus pandemic, but they feel worse about their economic prospects.https://t.co/GAuhIwzXjQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 13, 2023

If that's an "economic mystery that's confounding the White House" then they're making the mistake of believing their own BS.

Hey WaPo, people who are actually financially better off don't say the economy sucks:

Except we aren’t “better off.”



It’s costs $100 to buy two bags of groceries.



It costs $80 for two people to have hamburgers / fries and a couple of beers at the pub.



It costs $50 - $100 to fill up your car.



No working class person’s wages have kept up with the inflation… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 13, 2023

Here's the entire post above from @ITGuy1959:

Except we aren’t “better off.” It’s costs $100 to buy two bags of groceries. It costs $80 for two people to have hamburgers / fries and a couple of beers at the pub. It costs $50 - $100 to fill up your car. No working class person’s wages have kept up with the inflation onslaught. The stock market is stuck in a perpetual gain / loss cycle. The bond market is a mess. As result, retirees on pensions and fixed incomes are getting slaughtered. New appliances - from toasters to furnaces - are barely affordable and don’t work as well as they used to because they’re hamstrung by bazillions of ridiculous regulations. The housing market is a hot mess due to skyrocketing interest rates. People are working two jobs or coming out of retirement to work and you all tout this as “job growth.” The national debt terrifies everyone. You’re describing a theoretical universe described by Ivy League professor who are 6 degrees of separation from the real world. We live in the real world and it ain’t pretty.

By the way, that WaPo story is from their economic correspondent and isn't an op-ed.

Nice gaslighting. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 13, 2023

When Biden took office inflation was low, gas prices were much lower, the southern border was secure and there were no wars. The Post sure has a strange definition of "better off."

I can tell you right now, there isn’t a single person in the US who’s finances are better off now than they were before Joe Biden took office https://t.co/TGBjHUKxVY — Emma Moore (@emmaheussner) November 13, 2023

With the possible exception of "The Big Guy" and select others.

***

