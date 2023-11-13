Gov. Gavin Newsom Confirms Reason San Fran Officials are Suddenly 'Cleaning Up This...
There's One Person Who Was Pissed at Trump's UFC Entourage
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST...
Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Older Sister of Donald Trump, Passes Away at 86
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train...
POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton...
Who's Lying About Why Republicans Lost in Virginia?
QAnon Shaman Files for 2024 Congressional Bid and LOOOOOL, Lefites are Melting Down...
Jen Psaki's Warning About Trump Melts Projection Detectors (But Makes a GREAT Case...
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged...
Secret Service Agents with Biden's Granddaughter Fire at Three Individuals Breaking Into G...
You Don't Hate Them Enough: The Hill Blames Israel For Firing At Hospital...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

WaPo Gets SHREDDED After Insisting Most Americans are 'Better Off' Under Biden

Doug P.  |  12:21 PM on November 13, 2023
Meme screenshot


Advertisement

From the New York Post:

A staggering number of Americans are overwhelmingly gloomy about the state of the country, and many believe the GOP would handle the economy better, a new poll shows. 

The ABC News/Ipsos survey surfaced along with a polling dump from the New York Times and Siena College on Sunday that pegged Democratic President Biden down against Republican foe Donald Trump in five of six key battleground states. 

In the ABC/Ipsos poll, more than 75% of US residents said they feel the country is heading in the wrong direction, compared to the relatively paltry 23% who said they think it’s trending the right way.

In other words, "Bidenomics" is getting horrible reviews, and for good reason. 

However, just imagine how much lousier Biden's numbers would be if he didn't have so much of the media doing their best to carry his stagnant water. 

Here's the Washington Post's latest effort:

If that's an "economic mystery that's confounding the White House" then they're making the mistake of believing their own BS.

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hey WaPo, people who are actually financially better off don't say the economy sucks:

Here's the entire post above from @ITGuy1959:

Except we aren’t “better off.”

It’s costs $100 to buy two bags of groceries.

It costs $80 for two people to have hamburgers / fries and a couple of beers at the pub.

It costs $50 - $100 to fill up your car.

No working class person’s wages have kept up with the inflation onslaught.

The stock market is stuck in a perpetual gain / loss cycle. The bond market is a mess. As result, retirees on pensions and fixed incomes are getting slaughtered.

New appliances - from toasters to furnaces - are barely affordable and don’t work as well as they used to because they’re hamstrung by bazillions of ridiculous regulations.

The housing market is a hot mess due to skyrocketing interest rates.

People are working two jobs or coming out of retirement to work and you all tout this as “job growth.”

The national debt terrifies everyone.

You’re describing a theoretical universe described by Ivy League professor who are 6 degrees of separation from the real world.

We live in the real world and it ain’t pretty.

Advertisement

By the way, that WaPo story is from their economic correspondent and isn't an op-ed.

When Biden took office inflation was low, gas prices were much lower, the southern border was secure and there were no wars. The Post sure has a strange definition of "better off."

With the possible exception of "The Big Guy" and select others.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Newsweek Features Prominent and Fairly OBVIOUS Parody Account in Dylan Mulvaney Puff Piece and BAHAHA
Sam J.
POTUS Wants Us to View 'Bidenomics' Through the Eyes of People in Scranton (So Let's Do That)
Doug P.
Linda Sarsour Crawling Out From Under Her Bridge to Jump on Anti-Semitism Train Does NOT Go Well (Watch)
Sam J.
TOOL Claiming Israel 'is Making Peeps Take a Second look at Hitler' Dragged SO Much He Tries Backpedaling
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement