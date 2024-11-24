Meal Breaker? Woman Asks if Trump Flag Should Come Down for Democrat Thanksgiving Guest

Thanksgiving is coming up and it has some Trump-voting hosts wondering how to handle their Kamala-voting guests. One woman is asking X whether she should take down her large indoor Trump banner or leave it up for all to see. It's not the guest making the request, but her own husband.

Should it stay or should it go? (WATCH)

Her husband wants her to take down their Trump Flag for Thanksgiving because one of their relatives is a LiberaI, but she doesn’t want to…



What would you do if you were her?? pic.twitter.com/PLuFofPUJd — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 24, 2024

Some are telling her to respect her husband's wishes.

Tough one. There needs to be mutual respect between you and your husband. Don’t worry about the liberal person because that shouldn’t factor in. The issue is between you two. — Ed Ashford (@EdAwillprevail) November 24, 2024

I would encourage her to respect her husband. I don't know their family dynamics. Seeking advice off x is dangerous. — TommyReb (@TommyReb10) November 24, 2024

Tell her husband to grow a pair — Zeppenwolf 🇺🇸 MAGA (@The_Zeppenwolf) November 24, 2024

Others say don't gloat and take it down. Better to avoid arguments on the holiday.

Take it down and enjoy the holiday with family. We won, don't need to rub their noses in it. — Sheebs (@ghostofsheebs) November 24, 2024

Take it down. A good host always makes their guests comfortable. I have liberal relatives who guzzle the Kool Aide daily. Despite their lefty lunacy, I still love them dearly. So when they visit, I avoid politics and just enjoy them outside of that topic. — Stazar (@Stazar1964) November 24, 2024

Still, others same let the Kamala voter deal with it and be ready to record their meltdown if they lose their cool.

I can't tell you what to do, but if this were MY house, I would leave the flag right where it's at. There's a lot of comments here saying we should not "rub it in" that we won, that we should "make peace" now with the other side. But after the way they treated us for years...NO! — Army Vet's Wife (@ArmyVets_Wife) November 24, 2024

Take it down and replace it with a TRUMP WON banner in celebration for Trump’s win. I did it!! My fence is adorned with it for all my neighbors to marvel as they drive by. I love it ❤️ — BlueBonnet (@DianaSaenz18218) November 24, 2024

Your house your rules... but if you end up taking it down, have it at the ready if they bring up any politics and put that bad boy back up... and video tape their expression... — Antonio Irizarry (@TonyIrizarry614) November 24, 2024

Keep it up and livestream thanksgiving for us 😂 — Patrick Fahlen (@PatrickFahlen) November 24, 2024

Some are saying get creative. Here's one poster who is already looking toward the 2028 election.

Get a new flag... pic.twitter.com/Kxdok9lxFe — David Hardy (@hardware1197) November 24, 2024

A lot of posters really want the woman to incorporate Trump into the Thanksgiving meal itself. These are all hilarious.

She should set a place for Trump in her dining room as I have done. I am so leaving it too!😂 pic.twitter.com/AXGHhhTuVs — Cool Patriot Mom (@CoolPatriotMom) November 24, 2024

Take it down but serve the drinks in these: pic.twitter.com/n6XYs7054R — JettBlast (@JettBlast00) November 24, 2024

Make napkin rings with Trump 47 logo and give the relative a traditional Turkey 🦃 napkin ring pic.twitter.com/dmo7qWrnut — X marks the spot (@no_code_blue) November 24, 2024

Be nice and take it down. You can always serve the charcuterie no? pic.twitter.com/44PSwCYJGK — nemo me impune lacessit (@NapalmStarFish) November 24, 2024

That life-size cut out of Trump is great.

Commenters seem split on what she should do. Does she respect her husband's wishes and take down the banner? Should she be a gracious host and take it down to avoid fighting? Or, should she leave it up and let the guest deal with it? Trump is her guest's president, after all. We may have to check back on Thanksgiving Day and see what she decided to do.