Meal Breaker? Woman Asks if Trump Flag Should Come Down for Democrat Thanksgiving Guest

Warren Squire  |  6:30 AM on November 24, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Thanksgiving is coming up and it has some Trump-voting hosts wondering how to handle their Kamala-voting guests. One woman is asking X whether she should take down her large indoor Trump banner or leave it up for all to see. It's not the guest making the request, but her own husband.

Should it stay or should it go? (WATCH)

Some are telling her to respect her husband's wishes.

Others say don't gloat and take it down. Better to avoid arguments on the holiday.

Still, others same let the Kamala voter deal with it and be ready to record their meltdown if they lose their cool.

Some are saying get creative. Here's one poster who is already looking toward the 2028 election.

A lot of posters really want the woman to incorporate Trump into the Thanksgiving meal itself. These are all hilarious.

That life-size cut out of Trump is great.

Commenters seem split on what she should do. Does she respect her husband's wishes and take down the banner? Should she be a gracious host and take it down to avoid fighting? Or, should she leave it up and let the guest deal with it? Trump is her guest's president, after all. We may have to check back on Thanksgiving Day and see what she decided to do.

