WaPo Removes 'Racist' Hamas Cartoon

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on November 10, 2023
Journalism meme

What's the tagline of The Washington Post again?

Oh, that's right: 'Democracy dies in darkness.'

But WaPo decided there are just some things that are better left in the darkness. Like an accurate political cartoon about Hamas.

Drew Holden has the details:

Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of the Washington Post, sent an email to staff members on Wednesday night acknowledging their "many deep concerns and conversations" about a cartoon criticizing Hamas that the newspaper earlier in the day published and then deleted.

In the email, obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, Buzbee wrote:

Dear colleagues,

Given the many deep concerns and conversations today in our newsroom, I wanted to ensure everyone saw the notes sent out tonight by The Post's opinions editor, David Shipley, to Post readers and to his staff in opinions.

My best, Sally

Buzbee forwarded an email that Shipley had sent opinions staff in which he said he had personally "taken down" the cartoon. Shipley included the full text of an editor's note in which he publicly expressed "regret" that he had "missed something profound, and divisive" in publishing the image.

"A cartoon published by Michael Ramirez on the war in Gaza, a cartoon whose publication I approved, was seen by many readers as racist. This was not my intent. I saw the drawing as a caricature of a specific individual, the Hamas spokesperson, who celebrated the attacks on unarmed civilians in Israel," Shipley wrote.

The cartoon depicted an individual, labeled "Hamas," with children, a baby, and a woman strapped to his body. "How dare Israel attack civilians...," the man said in a speech bubble.

As Drew said, the cartoon was anodyne.

No lies detected.

Really speaking truth to power there, WaPo.

The cartoon is 100% accurate. Hamas is known for using civilian shields.

Pointing this out is not racist.

See? Even the Biden administration acknowledges this fact.

And so has WaPo itself!

What changed now?

Nothing about that cartoon was racist.

But that, somehow, is okay and acceptable at WaPo?

Very suspect.

And a point of clarification, but still a capitulation, as Holden says.

Just like the Biden administration's focus on Islamophobia despite a sharp rise in antisemitism.

And we can't have that.

The Left always ends up being the racists, even when they say they aren't.

Orwell would be proud of WaPo

Yes it does.

Reminder: you don't despise the mainstream media enough. Not nearly enough.

***

