The Road to Hell: The Atlantic Excuses L.A.'s Failed Wildfire Policies by Calling Them 'Well-Intentioned'

Democrats are never, ever held accountable for the failings of their policies.

If the economy sucks under a Democrat president, he inherited it from the previous administration. If illegal immigration is causing crime and chaos in our cities, it's the fault of Republicans for not passing Democrat legislation. When bills like the Affordable Care Act make insurance costs skyrocket, it's the fault of greedy health insurance CEOs.

This is because the Democrats legislate based on feelings, not outcomes. They don't care what their legislation actually does if it makes them feel good when they pass it.

And here's The Atlantic, running interference for Democrats by saying essentially 'Yeah, their policies sucked and caused L.A. to turn into Mordor' but they meant well.

“The real story of the wildfires isn’t about malice or incompetence. It’s about well-intentioned policies with unintended consequences,” @mnolangray writes: https://t.co/YatS4p7Mxb — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) January 12, 2025

Egads.

M. Nolan Gray writes:

Over the past week, fires have ravaged greater Los Angeles, killing at least 10 people, destroying more than 10,000 buildings, scorching more than 35,000 acres, and forcing the evacuation of at least 180,000 residents. The dry Santa Ana winds continue to blow, threatening to spread the destruction further. As I write this, a backpack stuffed with mementos, documents, and a water bottle sits next to the front door of my West Los Angeles apartment. Commentators wasted no time trying to find a villain. Was it Mayor Karen Bass, who had left the city for Ghana before the fires began? Doubtful. What about budget cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department? In fact, its budget recently grew by $50 million. Was it a 2022 donation of firefighter boots and helmets to Ukraine? Water is in short supply, not uniforms. The real story of the wildfires isn’t about malice or incompetence. It’s about well-intentioned policies with unintended consequences.

Seriously?

SERIOUSLY?!

Thousands of acres have burned, along with countless homes and businesses. As of the time of this writing, this writer believes 24 people are dead, including a former Australian child star, Rory Sykes, who had cerebral palsy and was blind. Sykes' mom couldn't get him out of the house and went to the local fire station for help. By the time they returned, the house had burned down.

BUT THEY MEANT WELL.

Spare us.

They hoped really hard that their policies and inaction would not have dire consequences … ah well. Things happen. — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 12, 2025

They think they can shrug and move on.

No.

Ass kissing for your favorite politics. Can be translated as, “hey you can’t blame Gavin Newsom just because he happens to be in charge!“ pic.twitter.com/DmGdAtY6vo — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) January 12, 2025

That's literally Newsom's job.

With obvious, gigantic flaws that were written off as being anything from foolish, to racist, to colonialist. A well intentioned plan adjusts for s**t like that. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) January 13, 2025

Those plans were also wildly anti-science. Science demonstrated the importance of proper forestry management in mitigating and minimizing the severity of wildfires.

California didn't do that.

No, it’s stupid decisions with entirety foreseeable consequences. — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) January 13, 2025

Everyone saw this coming.

And they were dismissed.

Oh come the f**k on! All of these consequences were entirely predictable. The “well intentioned policies” were stupid from the beginning and lots of people informed them of the consequences. Newsom, Bass, etc…ignored reality in favor of their idiotic delusions and hundreds of… https://t.co/Nbu90XqCXI — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 13, 2025

ALL of this.

Except that all of us who have a brain or descended from CA ranchers told them they were wrong for decades and they called us rubes https://t.co/aMVIIpSgb1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 13, 2025

Right. The list of people who saw this coming is long.

Newsom and Bass ain't on it.

“Our intentions were good so you can’t blame us for the horrible outcomes” might as well be the official motto of political Progressives worldwide https://t.co/a8kAQFqTHw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 12, 2025

It sure is.