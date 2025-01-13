VIP
CNN Has Bad News for Dems Trying to Convince the Public It's Climate...
SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has...
John Pavlovitz Slams Carrie Underwood for Performing at Rapist’s Inauguration
Promises Made, Promises Broken: Karen Bass BUSTED for Vowing No International Travel If...
Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President
REPORT: Chuck Todd to Leave NBC When Contract Expires
Biden & Jake Sullivan Must Have a Bet on Who Can Gaslight the...
WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG...
Associated Press ROASTED for Trying to Play the Race Card With L.A. Wildfires
DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills...
VIP
JD Vance's Take on Presidential Pardons Shows Why Twitter Is the BEST Platform...
WATCH: '60 Minutes' Defends Hamas With SLIMY Interview of CAIR-Related State Department Of...
Peter Doocy Makes KJP Stammer One Final Time With Question About the Dem...
January 6th Investigator Confronted and Publicly Embarrassed!

The Road to Hell: The Atlantic Excuses L.A.'s Failed Wildfire Policies by Calling Them 'Well-Intentioned'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 13, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats are never, ever held accountable for the failings of their policies.

If the economy sucks under a Democrat president, he inherited it from the previous administration. If illegal immigration is causing crime and chaos in our cities, it's the fault of Republicans for not passing Democrat legislation. When bills like the Affordable Care Act make insurance costs skyrocket, it's the fault of greedy health insurance CEOs.

Advertisement

This is because the Democrats legislate based on feelings, not outcomes. They don't care what their legislation actually does if it makes them feel good when they pass it. 

And here's The Atlantic, running interference for Democrats by saying essentially 'Yeah, their policies sucked and caused L.A. to turn into Mordor' but they meant well

Egads.

M. Nolan Gray writes:

Over the past week, fires have ravaged greater Los Angeles, killing at least 10 people, destroying more than 10,000 buildings, scorching more than 35,000 acres, and forcing the evacuation of at least 180,000 residents. The dry Santa Ana winds continue to blow, threatening to spread the destruction further. As I write this, a backpack stuffed with mementos, documents, and a water bottle sits next to the front door of my West Los Angeles apartment.

Commentators wasted no time trying to find a villain. Was it Mayor Karen Bass, who had left the city for Ghana before the fires began? Doubtful. What about budget cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department? In fact, its budget recently grew by $50 million. Was it a 2022 donation of firefighter boots and helmets to Ukraine? Water is in short supply, not uniforms.

The real story of the wildfires isn’t about malice or incompetence. It’s about well-intentioned policies with unintended consequences.

Recommended

SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Seriously?

SERIOUSLY?!

Thousands of acres have burned, along with countless homes and businesses. As of the time of this writing, this writer believes 24 people are dead, including a former Australian child star, Rory Sykes, who had cerebral palsy and was blind. Sykes' mom couldn't get him out of the house and went to the local fire station for help. By the time they returned, the house had burned down.

BUT THEY MEANT WELL.

Spare us.

They think they can shrug and move on.

No.

That's literally Newsom's job.

Those plans were also wildly anti-science. Science demonstrated the importance of proper forestry management in mitigating and minimizing the severity of wildfires.

California didn't do that.

Everyone saw this coming.

And they were dismissed.

Advertisement

ALL of this.

Right. The list of people who saw this coming is long.

Newsom and Bass ain't on it.

It sure is.

Tags: CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES THE ATLANTIC WILDFIRES POLICY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Pavlovitz Slams Carrie Underwood for Performing at Rapist’s Inauguration
Brett T.
WATCH Gavin Newsom Short Circuit in REAL TIME Trying to Explain His BIG PLAN to Rebuild L.A. 2.0 (Video)
Sam J.
Promises Made, Promises Broken: Karen Bass BUSTED for Vowing No International Travel If Elected Mayor
Amy Curtis
Associated Press ROASTED for Trying to Play the Race Card With L.A. Wildfires
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers Amy Curtis
Advertisement