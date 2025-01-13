Bari Weiss Drops Major TRUTH BOMB: California Is Run by Politicians Who Don't Know Basics of Governing

At its most fundamental level, government has one job: to protect the citizens. This includes, federally, infrastructure, the military and borders. Locally, it involves police and fire services, trash pick up, roads. That's a very basic summation, but the point remains: government has a job.

And it long ago forgot its role and decided it had to be in almost every aspect of our lives, from our health insurance to the kind of lightbulbs we use.

Bari Weiss went on Fox News to point out that California Democrats forgot the very basic job they have.

“Los Angeles—and the state of California—is being governed by people who have lost sight of the basics of governing.



The broader context in which this fire is happening is one of total incompetency—and leaders who are putting niche, luxury issues above the most fundamental… pic.twitter.com/JJoU7hket4 — The Free Press (@TheFP) January 13, 2025

The broader context in which this fire is happening is one of total incompetency—and leaders who are putting niche, luxury issues above the most fundamental things: keeping you and your family safe from crime, keeping you and your family safe from fire.”Free Press founder @BariWeiss on the systemic failures of California’s leadership. Read more from The FP: https://thefp.pub/4h3KMVu

The first job of the government is to keep people safe. Failing that, its job is to show that someone is in charge when crisis erupts. On 9/11, there was nothing then–Mayor Rudy Giuliani could do to keep the World Trade Center from falling. Yet he became, in that long-ago era, the most popular person in America by staying on the scene and leading at his city’s moment of greatest danger. That brings us to the fires in Los Angeles—the most devastating in the history of the city, with a reported 27,000 acres burned and the fires mostly uncontained. There, authorities have failed not only at protecting its residents but at inspiring confidence that they had the situation in hand. We start with Mayor Karen Bass. As the Palisades fire began to consume wide swaths of America’s second-largest city, she was in Ghana to watch the inauguration of that country’s new president.

And they're right to not trust the government. The question is, will that continue through the next election?

Sad to think that a lot of the destruction could have been avoided through proper governance and policy. Hopefully, Californians will take note and vote accordingly.

