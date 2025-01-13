SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers

The Road to Hell: The Atlantic Excuses L.A.'s Failed Wildfire Policies by Calling...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 13, 2025
ImgFlip

No one, to this writer's knowledge, has said the wildfires in L.A. were 100% preventable. Granted, deporting the illegal immigrants and removing the homeless who seem to start a lot of the fires would be a good place to start, but L.A. is in the desert, gets the Santa Ana winds, and has a history of wildfires.

So they happen.

The problem is not stopping them. The problem is the Democrats running L.A. and California at large failed to adequately prepare for the fires to lessen their impact and get them under control in a timely manner.

THAT'S the issue.

But that won't stop a California Lefty from trying to dunk on MAGA about stopping the fires:

MAGA gladly gave him some answers. We're sure he didn't like it, though:

This writer has degrees in English and Nursing but she knows water stops fires (well, except for grease fires, don't put water on those).

Yes it does.

And having controlled burns. That helps too.

Look at that. More solutions.

And here we circle back to clearing brush, having adequate water storage, and controlled burns.

Also to take the opportunity to dunk on Republicans rather than hold Democrats (who have a SUPERMAJORITY in California) accountable.

All of these things.

Lots and lots of water.

Both of these work.

He knows it's the wrong question. We know he knows. But the chance to drag MAGA was too tempting.

Tags: CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE WILDFIRES MAGA

