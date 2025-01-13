SELF OWN Alert! Leftist Asks MAGA How to Stop Wildfires and MAGA Has the Answers

No one, to this writer's knowledge, has said the wildfires in L.A. were 100% preventable. Granted, deporting the illegal immigrants and removing the homeless who seem to start a lot of the fires would be a good place to start, but L.A. is in the desert, gets the Santa Ana winds, and has a history of wildfires.
So they happen.
The problem is not stopping them. The problem is the Democrats running L.A. and California at large failed to adequately prepare for the fires to lessen their impact and get them under control in a timely manner.
THAT'S the issue.
But that won't stop a California Lefty from trying to dunk on MAGA about stopping the fires:
Can one of you MAGAs explain how tf can firefighters stop this? pic.twitter.com/54z8AG5LPW— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 12, 2025
MAGA gladly gave him some answers. We're sure he didn't like it, though:
Might have helped to have the reservoirs full of water. pic.twitter.com/ziGnOPI9F6— The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) January 12, 2025
This writer has degrees in English and Nursing but she knows water stops fires (well, except for grease fires, don't put water on those).
Water. Water helps https://t.co/IkXzNuGpTw— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 12, 2025
Yes it does.
Well cutting brush and having water available before the fire is a good start.— 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) January 12, 2025
Idiot.
And having controlled burns. That helps too.
firebreaks— Cavalry Scout (@OldCavalry) January 13, 2025
trimming branches back from powerlines
clearing underbrush
controlled burns
managing the water table to keep woodlands moist
desalinization plants to avoid lowering the water table
keeping water available to douse ahead of the blaze
None of this is new, and California…
Look at that. More solutions.
Those winds are a direct result of the scale of the fire. The high volume of super heated air rises rapidly forcing colder air to rush in, hence the super high winds. You turn the whole region into a chimney.— Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) January 13, 2025
You fight fires like that by not letting them become that size.
And here we circle back to clearing brush, having adequate water storage, and controlled burns.
Yeah, you never let it get this bad in the first place because you perform basic fire management practices.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 12, 2025
You're a typical liberal - you can never look past the moment to see either how things got where they are, or where they are going to go.
Also to take the opportunity to dunk on Republicans rather than hold Democrats (who have a SUPERMAJORITY in California) accountable.
Well... having water in the reservoirs helps. Not having homeless people setting fires all the time helps. Modern power lines that don't fall over in the wind helps.— Latentem (@Latentem) January 12, 2025
All of these things.
You put water on it— Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 13, 2025
Next question https://t.co/d207pTpQfg
Lots and lots of water.
I’d start by having the reservoirs filled as well as the asylums https://t.co/vweHqGgpR7— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 13, 2025
Both of these work.
This is the wrong question. The question is how can California have helped firefighters be more prepared?— Tony Katz (@tonykatz) January 13, 2025
That's about policy. Cutting brush. Having the reservoirs filled. Reacting quickly to unfolding events. The Mayor not leaving the country.
Lots of opportunities lost… https://t.co/Ky0TaKq0fV
He knows it's the wrong question. We know he knows. But the chance to drag MAGA was too tempting.
