NY Times' Framing of Iran's 'Dilemma' Has People Asking WTF?

The New York Times had a heck of an October when it comes to "journalism."

The paper helped push the lie that Israel killed several hundred people at a Gaza hospital before dialing it back (along with the Associated Press), but the damage was done. The good news for many media outlets that pushed that story is that they don't have any credibility left to lose.

However, at least Iran might approve of the latest headline and subhead from the Times. Here it is:

What in the name of all that’s holy is this?? What’s the dilemma here exactly? Will its terrorist proxies “live up to” their “fiery rhetoric” by killing many, many more Jews? Like they said they would? WTF? pic.twitter.com/m0oen5mPby — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 1, 2023

This headline/subhed combo will survive for all of 20 more minutes before someone outside the organization informs the Times that they have all gone insane, so get in on it while the getting's good https://t.co/vQe8bwKAhk — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 1, 2023

Did Iran write that spin?

NYT: poor beleaguered Iran faces their own heartbreaking Sophie's Choice https://t.co/lqQXpZ19eQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 1, 2023

"Iran faces a dilemma," and of course part of that dilemma is that Israel is fighting back, much to the disappointment of congressional members of The Squad.

"Iran, a country conflicted on how to kill all the Jews" https://t.co/ILgYHoM8Lm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 1, 2023

Israel also faces a dilemma, and it's an existential one -- and we're not talking about climate change.

Why does NYT want to do PR for the Iranian regime? https://t.co/Gs9987U5TW — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) November 1, 2023

Maybe the Ayatollah is a subscriber.

***

***

