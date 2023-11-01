NY Times' Framing of Iran's 'Dilemma' Has People Asking WTF?

House Oversight IDs 'How Joe Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money' (Here's...
Doug P.  |  10:54 AM on November 01, 2023
Back to the Future Part II

The New York Times had a heck of an October when it comes to "journalism."

The paper helped push the lie that Israel killed several hundred people at a Gaza hospital before dialing it back (along with the Associated Press), but the damage was done. The good news for many media outlets that pushed that story is that they don't have any credibility left to lose.

However, at least Iran might approve of the latest headline and subhead from the Times. Here it is:

Did Iran write that spin?

"Iran faces a dilemma," and of course part of that dilemma is that Israel is fighting back, much to the disappointment of congressional members of The Squad.

Israel also faces a dilemma, and it's an existential one -- and we're not talking about climate change.

Maybe the Ayatollah is a subscriber.

