Brilliant Thread Dissects the New York Times' Antisemitism on the Hostage Posters Controversy

Just earlier today, we showed you video of a pro-Hamass scumbag trying to tear down one of the ‘hostage posters’ put up around New York City. It’s good stuff and if you want to click on that old post and watch the video, we will wait.

As noted in that prior post, we also talked yesterday about how the Daily Dot argued that the ‘hostage posters’ were some kind of entrapment, meant to trick pro-Hamass types into ruining their lives by tearing them down, or something. In short, once again the pro-Israelis’ dresses were just too short—in fact, they are guilty of being a tease and deserve what they got, or something.

But that was the Daily Dot, not a venerated newspaper like the New York Times. Surely, they would never say anything that stupid and morally bankrupt, right? Right?!

Note: It is the POSTERS THEMSELVES that "ignited a firestorm," not the sociopaths who are ripping them down.https://t.co/WnywEJnV48 pic.twitter.com/JTBHeazIKG — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 31, 2023

Oh.

But really, who is surprised? Still, it is worth dragging and many people did.

In the eyes of the New York Times, the posters of kidnapped children are the aggressors, and those tearing them down are the victims. pic.twitter.com/cs8BcRjsvz — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 1, 2023

The New York Times, which published a guy who jokes about how Hamas murdered Jewish babies by putting them in ovens, has deep thoughts about tearing down the posters of Hamas hostages as "its own form of protest."



I don't think people realize how far gone American journalism is. https://t.co/U6UtwuorfX — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 31, 2023

In case you haven't read very many Calvin and Hobbes comics, ‘Calvinball’ is a reference to a fictional sport where the rules change constantly and arbitrarily.

But if you haven’t read very much Calvin and Hobbes, what are you doing with your life?

Meet the New York Times Hitler-loving “journalist”: https://t.co/Mn9BFjqaTX — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) November 1, 2023

All of these are valid points, but for our money, a real standout is this thread we are about to share by Shany Mor. Who is Mr. Mor? Is that even his real name? We don’t know, and, on a certain level, we don’t care. One of the great things about the Internet is a completely random person might have an insight and present it well, and convince others. What Mr. More had to say on the subject is a perfect example of this: Mr. Mor crystalized what we had been thinking for a while, and now we are passing what he said to you.

By way of background, previously Mr. Mor explained the Four Tenets of Anti-Racist Discourse on Jews:

3. Muslim antisemitism is best understood as an EFFECT not a CAUSE in both historical and current events.

4. Jews who reject tenets 1-3 are UP TO SOMETHING, whether it's protecting their wealth or silencing those brave souls who want to expose their lust for child killing. — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) January 16, 2022

And then today he showed how it applies to the New York Times’ article:

Longtime followers here might recall my post on the four tenets of "anti-racist" discourse on Jews. Today's @nytimes article by @katierosman on people tearing down posters of Israelis abducted by Hamas features all four. First a refresher on the tenets:https://t.co/GtPa31vYr6 — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) November 1, 2023

1. Pathology reformulated as grievance:

(fortified here by a verifiably false claim about the placement of the posters) pic.twitter.com/3puk4ZOlb6 — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) November 1, 2023

The first pictured quote says:

He did not endorse the removal of the posters, but said that the people putting them up should also create posters of Palestinians who are missing. The posters ‘don’t include Palestinians, so are they concerned about missing people?’ he asked. In the video, as he walks around the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn talking to the camera, he says that the area has few posters up, except for in front of a Palestinian restaurant. ‘These posters are being used to target Palestinians in our community,’ he says, concluding: ‘When you’re reflexively attacking the people taking them down, maybe try to understand why they’re taking them down.’

Mor goes on:

3. Muslim or Arab antisemitism is effect and never cause: pic.twitter.com/PRMM1vlBcW — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) November 1, 2023

The second quoted passage (in this thread) says:

A woman in Brooklyn, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she said her family would be upset by the publicity, said she had torn down ‘kidnapped’ posters after a friend in a group chat for activists encouraged her. The posters, she said the friend told her, amounted to anti-Islamic war propaganda. ‘So I said, ‘Cool beans, let’s take them down.’’

By the way, we were reliably informed that no one says ‘cool beans’ anymore. Does this mean we are cooler than we previously thought?

The third quoted passage:

But removing the posters has quickly emerged as its own form of protest — a release valve and also a provocation by those anguished by what they say was the Israeli government’s mistreatment of Palestinians in the years before Oct. 7 and since the bombing of Gaza began.

Mor continues:

These ideas are so deeply baked in to the discourse that we might not notice and probably can't actually talk about such an issue without relying on it. If I had been asked to write the article for the @nytimes, it's likely I would have written something not terribly different... — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) November 1, 2023

The fourth quoted passage says this:

Miles Grant, 24, takes down posters in New York ‘occasionally,’ he said in a telephone interview. ‘It’s the lack of context that gets me,’ said Mr. Grant, who said he is Jewish and a self-described ‘pro-Palestinian who is not a Zionist.’ ‘It’s so obvious that they don’t care about people’s lives,’ he said of those putting up the ‘kidnapped’ posters. If they did, he said, the posters would include details explaining the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. ‘Why did this happen and what are the events that led to this happening? That is what’s missing, and I think it’s intentional.’

The fifth passage says:

And, he says, some people putting the posters up may have benign motives, too — while for others, ‘the plan is to foment war.’

Mor finishes up:

After the murder of George Floyd, signs popped up everywhere saying Black Lives Matter. Would we write about peopel defacing those signs in the same way? as misunderstood people with a grievance? — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) November 1, 2023

Would we tokenize members of a minority seeming to blow the cover on their own community's supposed blackmail of public sympathy?



If anyone can find me an article in the @nytimes or any comparable outlet that did any of those things, I'd be interested in reading it. — Shany Mor שני מור شني مور (@ShMMor) November 1, 2023

In short, he lays bare just how antisemitic their entire approach is. And for that, we applaud Mr. Mor and give him a follow.

***

