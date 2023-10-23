NY Times Posts Update About 'Early Coverage' of Gaza Hospital Explosion (Here's What It SHOULD Say)

'Stop Funding the Enemy'! Jeremy Boering PROVES Nobody Funds State-Sponsored Terrorism MOR...
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on October 23, 2023
Journalism meme

After there was an explosion near a hospital in Gaza City about a week ago, Hamas claimed that 500 civilians were killed and the hospital was leveled. 

Much of the media, including the Associated Press, New York Times and others, ran with that claim even though Israel denied involvement. As it turned out, the rocket had been fired from inside Gaza and landed in a parking lot near a hospital. By then, however, the original Hamas spin had been served up and many protests/riots erupted as a result of bogus reporting.

The New York Times is going for another "too little too late" backpedal award with this editor's note they published this morning: 

The editor's note is five paragraphs, and here's part of it:

The Times’s initial accounts attributed the claim of Israeli responsibility to Palestinian officials, and noted that the Israeli military said it was investigating the blast. However, the early versions of the coverage — and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels — relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified. The report left readers with an incorrect impression about what was known and how credible the account was.

"Relied to heavily on claims by Hamas." Why would they rely on claims from Hamas at all?

In any case, that note could have been so much shorter:

Those are much more accurate.

The early "reporting" served its original purpose:

The original story appears to have been intentionally deceptive, up to and including the photos used:

"Journalism" had already been on life support in the last couple of decades but it appears in recent years somebody pulled the plug entirely. 

