Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 02, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (Adapted from Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

We hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, Mondays are always around the corner, whether we like it or not.

You thought you'd be done with people talking about Biden pardoning turkeys last Monday, but here we are. It's sure to be a crazy week.

With that in mind, let's get it started off right with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found the past week!

Seriously?! How hard should this be?

We hope you have a better day at wrok than the person who made this ad.

HAHA! Yes, Thanksgiving is now behind us, but it was definitely a primary theme of Twitter/X last week.

That's one way to do it, we suppose. 😂

Third plate … those are rookie numbers.

If you send a DoorDasher to do your Black Friday shopping, should you tip them extra for brawling on your behalf?

LOL.

Speaking of shopping …

Bwahaha! We love it.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, you know what's next, right?

Yep, Christmas is coming!

You were singing that in your heads as you read it, weren't you?

The hammered Harris memes were absolutely hilarious this week! 😂

LOLOLOL! All we want for Christmas is you … to have a few laughs with us.

We. Are. Dying. 💀💀💀

We know, we know. It's sort of cruel. We get that …

… be right back … going to buy a Grinch costume. 😂

HA! Nice.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow …

We're sure the Christmas memes are going to begin flowing often now. Stay tuned!

Mind. Blown. 😂

Mark Hamill deserves it.

Hopefully, you pay by the pound.

(Language warning)

They're nearly ready to address the nation as the Vice President of the United States. 😂

Accurate. LOL.

This wouldn't be that surprising in Ohio. Just saying.

LOLOLOL!

Right?! And then they keep talking to you while your face is full of hands.

HAHAHA! This man has achieved legendary status.

In case you can't read the bottom of the image:

  • 'Harland Sanders, started KFC at 65'
  • 'Richard Samela, won an argument with his wife at 54'

Don't be afraid to reach for the stars! 😂

This is so weird. LOL.

Yeah, never gonna happen. 😂

The struggle is real.

He can do it! LOL.

Bro was so close! 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL!

We had to see it, so you have to see it! Nope, we're not sorry in the least!

HAHA! We told you! A new meme is born.

We'll wait while you watch that 5 or 10 times. (We did!)

Wait … why would you think about whether penguins … have … OH NO!

LOL. This is the way.

Suddenly, 'finger-licking good' just doesn't work anymore. 😂

HA! Sorry Kamala!

That's no donkey! That's the GOAT! 😂

Phew! We were surprisingly lacking in the dad joke department this week.

YOWZA! 😂

For our classic comedy clip this week, we're going back three whole decades to Steven Wright delivering some of the best deadpan one-liners.

He was one of the best at what he did. May he rest in peace … wherever he lives now because he's not dead.

The return from the long holiday weekend is always a tough one. If you have to go back to work today … well … yeah, we've got nothing. You're screwed. Just drag yourself through it like you're Hunter Biden going through the motions until your daddy pardons you.

Until we meme again …

