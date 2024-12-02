Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, Mondays are always around the corner, whether we like it or not.

You thought you'd be done with people talking about Biden pardoning turkeys last Monday, but here we are. It's sure to be a crazy week.

With that in mind, let's get it started off right with the best memes, jokes, and clips we found the past week!

Seriously?! How hard should this be?

We hope you have a better day at wrok than the person who made this ad.

HAHA! Yes, Thanksgiving is now behind us, but it was definitely a primary theme of Twitter/X last week.

Bro LOL pic.twitter.com/vudgh17mqU — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 30, 2024

That's one way to do it, we suppose. 😂

Auntie: “Ain’t that ur 3rd plate”



Me: “Ain’t that ur 3rd husband” pic.twitter.com/NjoVvOUutY — GibbsMuse (@gibbsmuse) November 28, 2024

Third plate … those are rookie numbers.

I love Black Friday, but parking’s an issue so I just stayed here and punched out a couple of people at home. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) November 29, 2024

If you send a DoorDasher to do your Black Friday shopping, should you tip them extra for brawling on your behalf?

Black Friday deals when I was young vs Black Friday deals today pic.twitter.com/mZ6i3RqpAJ — Magills (@magills_) November 29, 2024

LOL.

Speaking of shopping …

Esto es de ser mala persona.👇😟😪🤣😇 pic.twitter.com/JYi3EmMkYZ — 𝗔𝗻𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 🇦🇹🇪🇸 (@anadeaustria_) November 30, 2024

Bwahaha! We love it.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, you know what's next, right?

“An advent calendar, but it’s the states I won in the 2024 election.” pic.twitter.com/ha5epBbtUv — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 25, 2024

Yep, Christmas is coming!

GM 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ckkvv4SyzL — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) November 30, 2024

You were singing that in your heads as you read it, weren't you?

The front of the The back of the

Christmas tree: Christmas tree: pic.twitter.com/HXFsgfchTg — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 27, 2024

The hammered Harris memes were absolutely hilarious this week! 😂

LOLOLOL! All we want for Christmas is you … to have a few laughs with us.

We. Are. Dying. 💀💀💀

We know, we know. It's sort of cruel. We get that …

… be right back … going to buy a Grinch costume. 😂

pic.twitter.com/XW8pnnd4zA — Rufus T Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) November 26, 2024

HA! Nice.

In honor of Hunter's pardon - this year's first #NaughtyElf pic.twitter.com/TK1jUxjTs5 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) December 2, 2024

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow …

We're sure the Christmas memes are going to begin flowing often now. Stay tuned!

It’s true though 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2uoDlFPOat — Space Dragons Guild (@SpaceDragonsGld) November 27, 2024

Mind. Blown. 😂

Mark Hamill deserves it.

Hopefully, you pay by the pound.

(Language warning)

Will you try Lemon Juice shots? pic.twitter.com/uT3l2aomY2 — Kingsley (@_realkings) November 25, 2024

They're nearly ready to address the nation as the Vice President of the United States. 😂

Accurate. LOL.

Never know what you’ll see in the deer blind 😂 pic.twitter.com/JHU2eHANfd — Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) November 25, 2024

This wouldn't be that surprising in Ohio. Just saying.

LOLOLOL!

Right?! And then they keep talking to you while your face is full of hands.

It’s never too late pic.twitter.com/PLwpT1LQxN — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 26, 2024

HAHAHA! This man has achieved legendary status.

In case you can't read the bottom of the image:

'Harland Sanders, started KFC at 65'

'Richard Samela, won an argument with his wife at 54'

Don't be afraid to reach for the stars! 😂

Have ya laughed today love? French TV show has people with unusual laughs sit together........💚 pic.twitter.com/l89Zbx0p84 — candi christa (@IAMHERSTORY12) December 1, 2024

This is so weird. LOL.

Yeah, never gonna happen. 😂

Dad W 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zlobMvPi7l — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) November 26, 2024

The struggle is real.

He can do it! LOL.

You can’t runaway from your destiny pic.twitter.com/J2oeKkcK6s — Enezator (@Enezator) November 28, 2024

Bro was so close! 😂😂😂

LOLOLOL!

this gotta be the worst tattoo i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/hRhrogDIYN — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 25, 2024

We had to see it, so you have to see it! Nope, we're not sorry in the least!

HAHA! We told you! A new meme is born.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. pic.twitter.com/F7ckrXekXq — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 1, 2024

We'll wait while you watch that 5 or 10 times. (We did!)

Wait … why would you think about whether penguins … have … OH NO!

Americans will do anything to avoid the metric system, and we start ‘em young! https://t.co/38RbvSrHZ0 — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) November 28, 2024

LOL. This is the way.

Suddenly, 'finger-licking good' just doesn't work anymore. 😂

HA! Sorry Kamala!

That's no donkey! That's the GOAT! 😂

Absolutely zero chance a horse drew this pic.twitter.com/LeFP8o0nVf — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 30, 2024

Phew! We were surprisingly lacking in the dad joke department this week.

YOWZA! 😂

For our classic comedy clip this week, we're going back three whole decades to Steven Wright delivering some of the best deadpan one-liners.

He was one of the best at what he did. May he rest in peace … wherever he lives now because he's not dead.

Someone asked me what I did over this long holiday weekend like I’m some kind of mountain climber.

I’m 67 fricking years old Linda.

I was on a heating pad eating nachos. — Judianna (@Judianna) December 1, 2024

The return from the long holiday weekend is always a tough one. If you have to go back to work today … well … yeah, we've got nothing. You're screwed. Just drag yourself through it like you're Hunter Biden going through the motions until your daddy pardons you.

Until we meme again …