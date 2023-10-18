NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading

An explosion near a hospital in Gaza brought out many in the media and on the Left in American politics who immediately believed Palestinian sources in claiming an Israeli strike hit a hospital and killed hundreds of people.

Advertisement

Now it appears that the explosion was mostly in a parking lot, and President Biden today said it appears terrorists inside Gaza launched the rocket (which of course runs contrary to what Rashida Tlaib and others on the Left have been claiming):

BIDEN: "We mourn the loss of innocent Palestinian lives...I was outraged and saddened by the enormous loss of life yesterday at the hospital in Gaza...It appears the result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza." pic.twitter.com/Vpbw5gCUt4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the New York Times did its thing in regard to the hospital explosion. Take note of the photo used on the front page:

New: "As anger rises across the Middle East..."



Wow, @NYTimes, I wonder why?



Then: "Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say" pic.twitter.com/glwH2lv72A — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 18, 2023

You might assume the photo used would match the subject of the story, right? Not so fast:

Look at the front page picture of the NYT. The juxtaposition of the picture of a destroyed building and the headline about the hospital implies that it's a picture of the hospital. https://t.co/86fqELzUDu — kweansmom #JusticeForMalkiRoth 🇮🇱 (@kweansmom) October 18, 2023

Every time we think we've reached peak "journalism," another media outlet comes along and sets the bar higher:

No doubt there are many at the Times who are totally baffled as to why trust in the media is so low.

I didn’t even think about that. NYT used a picture from a completely different location while (falsely) blaming the strike on Israel because the hospital location doesn’t have any destroyed buildings. https://t.co/lWreWz3rZv — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 18, 2023

Unreal.

They should change their slogan? "All the news that fits the narrative" — Steven Kane (@stevenkane) October 18, 2023

They do this a lot. Remember NYT's choice of photos of Kavanaugh and his accuser to make him look vile and her a truth-teller? pic.twitter.com/koKYAa86Ym — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) October 18, 2023

This is turning into a huge embarrassment for the @nytimes. False headline, wrong picture. Total journalistic malpractice. Literally “fake news.” https://t.co/Oqqqt1Ekcd — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) October 18, 2023

Another day brings with it a media outlet covering itself in more journalistic glory.

This is enemy of the people type stuff here. The media in this country is such an abomination, shameful. They don’t want you informed, they are partisan activists, nothing more. https://t.co/CKzFX7qGg7 — MP (@MpPx111) October 18, 2023

Advertisement

This is what you get when you have activist journalists covering these events instead of reporters. https://t.co/RDhfVa0N9o — Ashley Boldin 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇮🇱 (@TechniGal_Ash) October 18, 2023

If you can’t even get one real picture to confirm a “fact” you got from terrorists, maybe check yourself before putting it on the front page @nytimes https://t.co/DglBDH8vE0 — Jonathan Chew (@JonathanChew19) October 18, 2023

NYT - you’re doing great 🤮🙄 https://t.co/ugTYNOlp2g — Peter Heller (@Pistol495) October 18, 2023

"Doing great" as defined by people like Rep. Rashida Tliab, etc.

***

Related:

New York Times Updates Its Headline on Israeli Strike on Hospital

Twitter Account Embarrasses Journalists By Performing Actual Journalism in Gaza Hospital Explosion

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!