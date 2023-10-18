NY Times' Front Page Pic for Gaza Explosion Story Couldn't Possibly Be More Misleading

This Blogger's Reason for Feeling Bad About Being Anti-Israel Is Truly Something
Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on October 18, 2023
Journalism meme

An explosion near a hospital in Gaza brought out many in the media and on the Left in American politics who immediately believed Palestinian sources in claiming an Israeli strike hit a hospital and killed hundreds of people. 

Now it appears that the explosion was mostly in a parking lot, and President Biden today said it appears terrorists inside Gaza launched the rocket (which of course runs contrary to what Rashida Tlaib and others on the Left have been claiming):

Meanwhile, the New York Times did its thing in regard to the hospital explosion. Take note of the photo used on the front page:

You might assume the photo used would match the subject of the story, right? Not so fast:

Every time we think we've reached peak "journalism," another media outlet comes along and sets the bar higher:

No doubt there are many at the Times who are totally baffled as to why trust in the media is so low.

Unreal.

Another day brings with it a media outlet covering itself in more journalistic glory.

"Doing great" as defined by people like Rep. Rashida Tliab, etc.

*** 

