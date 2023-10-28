Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the Reason)

Mike Pence Drops Out: Recently Unsuspended @GayPatriot Celebrates as Only He Can
Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on October 28, 2023

Just a couple of months before the 2020 presidential election, the @JoeBiden Twitter account tweeted this:

Fast forward about three years, and what's happened since then has caused James Woods to be among those who couldn't agree more:

Ah, bipartisanship!

It's great that Woods agrees with Biden (bipartisanship is so rare these days), but what's not great is the reason.

That's what it looks like, and it'd be funny if this wasn't happening in real life.

The porous border, inflation and multiple wars breaking out are just the icing on the cake of this particular clown show. But at least there's no mean tweets. 

