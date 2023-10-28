Stop the Presses! James Woods Agrees With Biden (But Biden Won't Like the Reason)

Just a couple of months before the 2020 presidential election, the @JoeBiden Twitter account tweeted this:

We need to restore honor and decency to the White House. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 7, 2020

Fast forward about three years, and what's happened since then has caused James Woods to be among those who couldn't agree more:

For once we agree. pic.twitter.com/ae7oF2rBMD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 28, 2023

Ah, bipartisanship!

It's great that Woods agrees with Biden (bipartisanship is so rare these days), but what's not great is the reason.

If I didn’t know any better, my first impression of this photo is that this a sitcom. LOL. — BossyMother (@BossyMother) October 28, 2023

That's what it looks like, and it'd be funny if this wasn't happening in real life.

The Biden White House is a Clown Show of epic proportions! Worse yet, it was done on purpose. https://t.co/One5Y2OuAD — Covert Geoffrey (@Covert1973) October 28, 2023

The porous border, inflation and multiple wars breaking out are just the icing on the cake of this particular clown show. But at least there's no mean tweets.

