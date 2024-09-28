Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF

‘Qualified Islamic Scholar’: The Nasrallah Obits Are Rolling In
Brett T.  |  3:40 PM on September 28, 2024
Gif

Nobody tell Rashida Tlaib, OK? She's having a rough day already. While she mourns the death of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah HQ, we're getting reports that Nasrallah's replacement has already been killed by the IDF. We hardly got to know Hasan Khalil Yassin.

The IDF is on a roll. We're sorry all of Tlaib's friends are getting blown up, but we're glad to see Hezbollah get what it deserves.

***

Tags: HEZBOLLAH IDF

