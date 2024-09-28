Report: New Leader of Hezbollah Already Killed by IDF

Nobody tell Rashida Tlaib, OK? She's having a rough day already. While she mourns the death of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah HQ, we're getting reports that Nasrallah's replacement has already been killed by the IDF. We hardly got to know Hasan Khalil Yassin.

The new Hezbollah leader Hassan Khalil Yassin has been killed by the IDF. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 28, 2024

Hassan Khalil Yassin replaced Hassan Nasrallah a few hours ago. Israel just assassinated him, too. That’s like 1/192ndth(?) of a Scaramucci. — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) September 28, 2024

Wasn't in charge long enough to even have a pager. https://t.co/tbRyL3qtuK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2024

At least give him 5 minutes damn 😂 — Sasan Ērān 𓃬☀ (@SasanRebels) September 28, 2024

Next up in the Hezbollah chain of command: pic.twitter.com/hfLO1e7Smd — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) September 28, 2024

Guy didn't even make it through the final interview before they got him — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 28, 2024

Dang, didn’t even get a chance to get his paperwork processed by HR yet 🧐 — The Patriot Broadcast Silo (@Avis_Liberatum) September 28, 2024

The shortest employment time ever! — Revolutionary Youth! (@torty_mercy) September 28, 2024

"Welcome to Hezbollah, our benefits include one complementary goat and...do you hear something from the sky? I'm sure it's nothing." — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) September 28, 2024

Vistaprint just put a hold on his business cards. — dcnh (@dcnh42) September 28, 2024

@Scaramucci can we get a precise time measurement on this? — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) September 28, 2024

In professional wrestling we call this a Transitional Title Reign. — Lynel Hutz (@Lynel_Hutz) September 28, 2024

TWO SCOOPS IN FIVE HOURS



🚨 Breaking 1: Hassan Khalil Yassin replaced Hassan Nasrallah hours ago.



🚨 Breaking 2: Israel eliminated Hassan Khalil Yassin replaced Hassan Nasrallah hours ago.



You don't need to remember his name.



NEXXXTTT pic.twitter.com/hWkCA4L8AQ — An Israeli mother (@IsraMum) September 28, 2024

The IDF is on a roll. We're sorry all of Tlaib's friends are getting blown up, but we're glad to see Hezbollah get what it deserves.

***