Rep. Rashida Tlaib Seems to Be Having a Rough Week Amid Mounting Bad News for Hezbollah (and Iran)

Doug P.  |  2:27 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

This week Israeli Defense Forces continues their strikes against Hezbollah leadership, taking out the head of the terrorist operation in addition to many others. At this point whoever's left at Hezbollah might have to call a temp service to fill some openings:

It's all gotten to be too much for Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, whose week just keeps getting worse:

Townhall's Guy Benson found that very revealing... yet again: 

Tlaib's upset after terrorists get taken out and then thinks Israel's on the wrong side? That's pretty on-brand for her. 

It appears that Tlaib is beyond shame.

Compounding Tlaib's grief, somebody else was eliminated in Israel's strike on Hezbollah HQ in Lebanon:

Rep. Tlaib might, by extension, be upset by a Community Note on a post this week from the account of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei:

Another instant classic that will no doubt further anger Rep. Tlaib.

