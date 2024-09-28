Rep. Rashida Tlaib Seems to Be Having a Rough Week Amid Mounting Bad News for Hezbollah (and Iran)

This week Israeli Defense Forces continues their strikes against Hezbollah leadership, taking out the head of the terrorist operation in addition to many others. At this point whoever's left at Hezbollah might have to call a temp service to fill some openings:

It's all gotten to be too much for Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, whose week just keeps getting worse:

Our country is funding this bloodbath. Sending more of our troops and bombs to the region is not advancing peace. The U.S. government are conspirators to the war criminal Netanyahu's genocidal plan. https://t.co/BbYBbzxjnl — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 28, 2024

Townhall's Guy Benson found that very revealing... yet again:

I’d say her ongoing fury over one massive win after another over terrorists — inflicted by the Jewish state, in self defense, in a war the Jewish state did not start — is revealing. But she revealed herself long ago. https://t.co/lJYaX65QZr — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 28, 2024

Tlaib's upset after terrorists get taken out and then thinks Israel's on the wrong side? That's pretty on-brand for her.

Maybe cry more? Ask your doctor if crying more about the death of a terrorist is right for you — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 28, 2024

Sorry your friends who kill Americans & terrorize their neighbors are dead. Do you know how ridiculous you sound? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) September 28, 2024

This is a U.S Congresswoman basically mourning the death of a psychopath terrorist leader who was behind the deaths of U.S service members. Shame on her and the people who elected her https://t.co/zHN9XIzfMX — Josh Gold (@iamSacTownKing) September 28, 2024

It appears that Tlaib is beyond shame.

I’m sorry for your loss. I know how much Hassan Nasrallah meant to you. https://t.co/hspxtPhLZJ — Eli Lake (@EliLake) September 28, 2024

Sorry your fren got blowed up https://t.co/i7nzxYIRHd — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 28, 2024

I’m glad about what happened to your friends https://t.co/yZE7pQBGgP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 28, 2024

Compounding Tlaib's grief, somebody else was eliminated in Israel's strike on Hezbollah HQ in Lebanon:

BREAKING: A general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has died in the Israeli airstrike that also killed Hezbollah's leader, Iranian state media says. https://t.co/lPM9aXiIhG — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2024

Rep. Tlaib might, by extension, be upset by a Community Note on a post this week from the account of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei:

Another instant classic that will no doubt further anger Rep. Tlaib.