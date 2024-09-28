Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right

The deputy director of ICE has revealed in a letter that there are more than 425,000 non-detained noncitizen convicted criminals running loose in the country.

More than 13,000 convicted of homicide and nearly 16,000 convicted of sexual assault. And that's the official number from ICE, i.e., the ones we know about. Kamala Harris once asked the ICE director if he saw any parallels between his organization and the Ku Klux Klan.

Listen to Kamala Harris call ICE agents the KKK, knowing most of them are Hispanic.



Listen to the demeaning way in which she does it too. And remember that as she poses for photo ops like the snake that she is. pic.twitter.com/2VyKfriYcs — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 28, 2024

Sanctuary cities refuse to let their local law enforcement assist ICE in doing its job. Harris was among the "Abolish ICE" crowd.

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld shredded the mainstream media's coverup of the number of convicted criminals being set loose in the United States:

.@greggutfeld rips DNC media coverup of bombshell ICE report of 425,000 illegal immigrants who are convicted criminals being released into the US:



This is “the biggest crime story I've ever seen…they would rather you die or be r*ped than Trump be right."



🎯🔥



GUTFELD: "Tell… pic.twitter.com/3qWjuRDJSL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2024

GUTFELD: "Tell us, no, it's not 60,000 rapists. It's only 8000. It's only 7000 m*rderers. Cool. I'm glad you're okay with that. I'm glad. I'll take your fact check. But anybody who defends this or says it's not that big a deal is complicit. And they should be held accountable. These bastards were more offended by stories of cats being eaten than real stories. Real stories reported here of actual rape and murder." Dead on.

The scale of the deception is jawdroppingpic.twitter.com/g6EPFMmanQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2024

Am I the only one incredibly concerned with this? — BeneathTheHeadlines (@BeneathTheH) September 27, 2024

This is treasonous. There's no reason to sugarcoat it. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 28, 2024

They want the criminals here. I don’t think we need anymore proof on how much they hate us. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) September 28, 2024

But if Donald Trump says other countries are emptying their jails and sending the convicts here, he's blasted as xenophobic.

This story really is unbelievable. How is Kamala not being impeached over this? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2024

Dislike FOX as much as you want but PLEASE listen to Gregg Gutfeld in this short clip. He is 100% correct and his words should open the eyes of every single American. PLEASE Listen. — Steve Kerwin (@stevenkerwin) September 28, 2024

They hate Trump more than they love this country. I blame the media for lying about him for a decade and not reporting stories like this because they need him to look bad more than they want Americans safe. — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) September 28, 2024

THE COVERUP: So I just checked @ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews @CNN and none of them are reporting on the ICE report showing 425,000 convicted criminals entered our border illegally. 13,099 are convicted of Homicide Murder. 15,811 are convicted of Sexual Assault.pic.twitter.com/I31q8WYlhq — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) September 28, 2024

It seems like a pretty big news story to us.

Gutfeld's right … the media would rather ignore 13,000 murderers running loose than admit Trump was right.

