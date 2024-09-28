Greg Gutfeld: The Media Would Rather Have You Die Than Trump Be Right

JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 28, 2024
Screenshot via Fox News

The deputy director of ICE has revealed in a letter that there are more than 425,000 non-detained noncitizen convicted criminals running loose in the country.

More than 13,000 convicted of homicide and nearly 16,000 convicted of sexual assault. And that's the official number from ICE, i.e., the ones we know about. Kamala Harris once asked the ICE director if he saw any parallels between his organization and the Ku Klux Klan. 

Sanctuary cities refuse to let their local law enforcement assist ICE in doing its job. Harris was among the "Abolish ICE" crowd.

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld shredded the mainstream media's coverup of the number of convicted criminals being set loose in the United States:

GUTFELD:  "Tell us, no, it's not 60,000 rapists. It's only 8000. It's only 7000 m*rderers. Cool. I'm glad you're okay with that. I'm glad. I'll take your fact check. But anybody who defends this or says it's not that big a deal is complicit. And they should be held accountable.

These bastards were more offended by stories of cats being eaten than real stories. Real stories reported here of actual rape and murder."

Dead on.

But if Donald Trump says other countries are emptying their jails and sending the convicts here, he's blasted as xenophobic.

It seems like a pretty big news story to us.

Gutfeld's right … the media would rather ignore 13,000 murderers running loose than admit Trump was right.

***

