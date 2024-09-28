Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save Stranded Astronauts

Retired Gen. Stan McChrystal Has Already Cast His Ballot for Kamala Harris
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/John Raoux

First, Elon had to save Twitter and free speech. Now, he is on a mission to save the two astronauts stuck in space since June.

Two stranded astronauts are one step closer to returning home from the International Space Station. 

A SpaceX rescue mission took off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, aiming to eventually bring the two Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck in orbit since June 5 back to Earth.

The launch was the first human spaceflight mission starting at the new launch pad. NASA cleared the two-man crew for the mission aboard SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Friday. NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov set off for a five-month science mission on the orbiting laboratory. At the end of that mission, Butch Wilmore and Suni William — who arrived on Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft in June for an 8-day mission — should then be able to hitch a ride back to Earth in February.

The stranded astronauts will have to wait until the end of this next mission to come back home. So, there is still quite a wait, but there is hope.

The private sector can generally handle all things better than government funded entities.

Yes, it is a very big deal. The government does not want to admit it needs Elon's help, but very clearly, it does.

The government is so mad Elon has figured out how to do everything so much better than them.

Hint: it's the same woman who is totally failing to secure our border. She can't succeed on land or in space and now she wants a promotion. What a world!

Yes, it's truly terrifying when real lives are at stake.

Thank goodness there are some options for these stranded astronauts. Godspeed on their arrival back to Earth and to their families.

