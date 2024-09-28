Elon to the Rescue as Space X Finally Blasts Off to Eventually Save Stranded Astronauts

First, Elon had to save Twitter and free speech. Now, he is on a mission to save the two astronauts stuck in space since June.

SpaceX rescue mission to rescue two stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck in orbit since June takes off https://t.co/v9ENRtKXqo pic.twitter.com/NCBmfHMcWN — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2024

Two stranded astronauts are one step closer to returning home from the International Space Station. A SpaceX rescue mission took off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:17 p.m. on Saturday, aiming to eventually bring the two Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck in orbit since June 5 back to Earth. The launch was the first human spaceflight mission starting at the new launch pad. NASA cleared the two-man crew for the mission aboard SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Friday. NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov set off for a five-month science mission on the orbiting laboratory. At the end of that mission, Butch Wilmore and Suni William — who arrived on Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft in June for an 8-day mission — should then be able to hitch a ride back to Earth in February.

The stranded astronauts will have to wait until the end of this next mission to come back home. So, there is still quite a wait, but there is hope.

Boeing is a disgrace and Space X is absolutely groundbreaking. Guess which one the government is attacking? https://t.co/fTYLWiupdd — Diomed (@Diomed33) September 28, 2024

The private sector can generally handle all things better than government funded entities.

People may not understand what an incredible thing this is. The whole government system subsidizes and supports his competitors. SpaceX is in an incredibly hostile, extremely political market. And they have succeeded wildly to the point where they are the go-to for this rescue. https://t.co/2LBzxnKS0a — Matt Drew (@mdrew4nh) September 28, 2024

Yes, it is a very big deal. The government does not want to admit it needs Elon's help, but very clearly, it does.

And the Boeing starliner had just been rebranded and is now open just in time for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/1OMAZzEmnf — ButtZitJuice (@ButtZitJuic3) September 28, 2024

Right after the FAA issued a huge fine to SpaceX for some trivial BS but ignored everything won't at Boeing that left them stranded. — Buried Headlines (@BuriedNewsBlog) September 28, 2024

The government is so mad Elon has figured out how to do everything so much better than them.

Look up who the head of the National Space Council is and you won’t be surprised as to why they were stuck up there for so long… — Lone Star Grizzly (@LSGrizzly) September 28, 2024

Hint: it's the same woman who is totally failing to secure our border. She can't succeed on land or in space and now she wants a promotion. What a world!

About time! Space drama should stay in the movies. — Pixel Prodigy (@pixelProdigy_) September 28, 2024

Yes, it's truly terrifying when real lives are at stake.

Elon to the rescue! — The Real MKB Ultra™ (@TheRealUltraMKB) September 28, 2024

Thank goodness there are some options for these stranded astronauts. Godspeed on their arrival back to Earth and to their families.