James Woods sums up Biden's 'priorities' with a meme that's maddeningly perfect

As we told you earlier, having solved all other problems, the Biden White House is going to "help" Americans who are being crushed by inflation and gas prices in the following way:

Advertisement

Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that.



My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, at the border, more records are being set (and not the good kind):

The number of migrants apprehended by U.S. immigration agents after crossing the southern border illegally has soared to near-record levels in September, posing a major test to the Biden administration's migration strategy, unpublished federal figures obtained by CBS News show. Border Patrol agents apprehended roughly 140,000 migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization during the first 20 days of September, an average of about 6,900 each day, according to the internal agency data. That represents a 60% increase from the daily average of 4,300 in July. The agency is on track to record more than 210,000 migrant apprehensions this month, which would be the highest level since December and May 2022, when Border Patrol reported over 220,000 apprehensions, the current all-time monthly highs. During those record-setting months, Border Patrol apprehended more than 7,000 migrants each day, a level September's average is close to matching.

Add it all up and James Woods has shared a meme that sums up Biden-style "priorities" perfectly:

Yep, that speaks volumes, and none of those volumes are good. That meme should be in a Republican ad.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!