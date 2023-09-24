Having solved all other problems, Biden will take on the high cost of...concert tickets?

Never mind about the insanely high food, gas, and utility costs. The Biden administration is prepared to take on the REAL problem that Americans are facing:

Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that.



My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2023

Listen, we're not gonna lie. Concert tickets ARE hard to get, and nobody likes the seemingly random processing fees. But is this really what this administration needs to focus on? We don't claim to be experts on the economy, but it seems to us that lowering the cost of actual necessities would, you know, make it a little bit easier to afford the fun stuff.

People can’t afford the basic costs of living, but sure, let’s talk about concert tickets. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 24, 2023

Wigga, lower the gas prices! We can’t even make it to the concert! — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) September 24, 2023

We're old enough to remember when gas was under three bucks a gallon and you could justify spending the money for the ride to the venue.

I legit thought this was a parody account. I’m worried about the absurd interest rate on my mortgage and the fact my groceries are 50 percent more than they were three years ago. I couldn’t care less about concert tickets — Jenin Younes (former handle @leftylockdowns1) (@JeninYounesEsq) September 24, 2023

We honestly thought for a minute that it was a parody, too. How tone-deaf does one have to be to think that this is the biggest issue on the average person's mind?

Hail mary to the youth vote who don’t ever show up — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) September 24, 2023

Ahhh...looks like we may have found the reason.

C'mon, man.

