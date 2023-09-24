Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke...
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised...
MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interv...
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like...
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
'Essential for what? Votes?': Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for student loan cancellation AGA...
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by...
PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON
David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person'...
Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a...

Having solved all other problems, Biden will take on the high cost of...concert tickets?

Amy  |  9:20 PM on September 24, 2023
Twitter

Never mind about the insanely high food, gas, and utility costs. The Biden administration is prepared to take on the REAL problem that Americans are facing:

Advertisement

Listen, we're not gonna lie. Concert tickets ARE hard to get, and nobody likes the seemingly random processing fees. But is this really what this administration needs to focus on? We don't claim to be experts on the economy, but it seems to us that lowering the cost of actual necessities would, you know, make it a little bit easier to afford the fun stuff.

We're old enough to remember when gas was under three bucks a gallon and you could justify spending the money for the ride to the venue.

Recommended

Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

We honestly thought for a minute that it was a parody, too. How tone-deaf does one have to be to think that this is the biggest issue on the average person's mind?

Ahhh...looks like we may have found the reason.

C'mon, man.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interview
justmindy
Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke under Biden
justmindy
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
FuzzyChimp
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi Aaron Walker
Advertisement