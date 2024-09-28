JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather Than After the Election

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a 20-minute visit to Donald Trump's border wall in Arizona on Friday, and she's been talking tough on illegal immigration ever since. Harris wants you to know that as president, she will secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.

As your president, I will protect our nation’s sovereignty, secure our border, and work to fix our broken system of immigration.



And I will partner with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to do it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 28, 2024

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance wanted to know if she could talk to her boss and secure the border now.

That's cool but can you just do it now?



You're the sitting Vice President. https://t.co/tEhtqqxzi3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 28, 2024

You're in office right now. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 28, 2024

Didn’t Kamala say the border was already “secure”? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 28, 2024

You allowed enough convicted criminals into our country to fill Michigan's football stadium 4 times.



No one believes you. https://t.co/UE1SP9RhmQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2024

You said the border was secure in 2022. Were you lying? — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 28, 2024

Kamala, you’ve had 3.5 years and haven’t fixed anything — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 28, 2024

Your internal polling must be horrible to adopt the MAGA platform like this — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 28, 2024

As we reported earlier Saturday, Harris' track record speaks for itself. She knows there's video of her calling the wall "un-American" and chanting "Down with deportation!" at a parade, right?

Check out the big brain on JD. Doesn’t even know that the vice president isn’t in charge. — Lawyers, Guns and Money (@LawyersAnd) September 28, 2024

That's funny … President Joe Biden was just on "The View" this week and said that, "As vice president, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do."

The last 4 years is what Kamala considers a secure border. This is as good as it gets with her in power. pic.twitter.com/XvMh3g4Mr0 — Steph (@Steph93065) September 28, 2024

You’re literally in office right now — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 28, 2024

You can do that right now and you don’t need a bill to do it. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 28, 2024

Why not start now? — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) September 28, 2024

Oh, how fascinating!



Your history seems to suggest something entirely different. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) September 28, 2024

You are just a horrible liar

With a record that proves this entire statement is absolute BS — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 28, 2024

So pass this bill that the senate refuses to vote on. You are the tie breaker. You can get this done tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/viDP62pH7i — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) September 28, 2024

That visit to the border (which was just a photo-op) hasn't convinced anyone.

