JD Vance Asks Kamala Harris If She Can Secure Our Border Now Rather Than After the Election

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 28, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a 20-minute visit to Donald Trump's border wall in Arizona on Friday, and she's been talking tough on illegal immigration ever since. Harris wants you to know that as president, she will secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance wanted to know if she could talk to her boss and secure the border now.

As we reported earlier Saturday, Harris' track record speaks for itself. She knows there's video of her calling the wall "un-American" and chanting "Down with deportation!" at a parade, right?

That's funny … President Joe Biden was just on "The View" this week and said that, "As vice president, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do."

That visit to the border (which was just a photo-op) hasn't convinced anyone.

***

