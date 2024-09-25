Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another Trump Ad

The Kamala Harris campaign's attempts to distance their candidate from the last nearly four years under Biden continue. They're hoping nobody remembers that Harris has been joined at the hip to Biden and his disastrous policies, which is why the Kamala campaign's slogan is a "New Way Forward":

Advertisement

Let’s turn the page and chart a new way forward. pic.twitter.com/v04bEzd806 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 17, 2024

Why, is there something wrong with the "old way forward" we've seen these last few years?

The Harris campaign also likes to say "we're not looking back," and they don't want the rest of us to look back either because we'll notice who else's name has been right next to Biden's on the pages of the White House website.

That's why Team Harris must cringe whenever Joe Biden delivers a reminder just like the one he served up during his appearance on "The View" today. A new Trump ad is born!

LOL: Joe Biden just unintentionally created another hilarious Trump ad! pic.twitter.com/Anxvqz20hM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2024

The ads just keep creating themselves, and often it's a Democrat providing the material. Now that's bipartisanship!

The Trump team made an ad of Biden admitting Kamala is no different than him when it comes to policies 😂 pic.twitter.com/dmvbjcGrKH — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 25, 2024

You've gotta love it. This is right up there with Trump's "IRS agents endorsed Kamala" ad.

I don’t even know if he realizes the damning implications of what he’s saying.



😲 — J C (@jofjltn4) September 25, 2024

Or what would be even funnier, maybe Joe does know what he's saying.