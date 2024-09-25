Biden's Comments About Harris on 'The View' Are Tagged and Ready for Another Trump Ad

Senator John Fetterman's Crude Reaction to Ukraine Investigation Announcement Raises Some...
Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on September 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Kamala Harris campaign's attempts to distance their candidate from the last nearly four years under Biden continue. They're hoping nobody remembers that Harris has been joined at the hip to Biden and his disastrous policies, which is why the Kamala campaign's slogan is a "New Way Forward":

Why, is there something wrong with the "old way forward" we've seen these last few years?

The Harris campaign also likes to say "we're not looking back," and they don't want the rest of us to look back either because we'll notice who else's name has been right next to Biden's on the pages of the White House website. 

That's why Team Harris must cringe whenever Joe Biden delivers a reminder just like the one he served up during his appearance on "The View" today. A new Trump ad is born!

The ads just keep creating themselves, and often it's a Democrat providing the material. Now that's bipartisanship! 

You've gotta love it. This is right up there with Trump's "IRS agents endorsed Kamala" ad

Or what would be even funnier, maybe Joe does know what he's saying.

