Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech

Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 AM on June 16, 2025
A North Carolina Democrat politician has deleted her X account after blowback for posting a picture of a beheaded President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. State Representative Julie von Haefen posted the pic from a ‘No Kings’ rally on Saturday, now her X account shows it no longer exists.

Here’s more. (READ)

You’d think she’d know better, but then you remember she’s a Democrat. She’s essentially threatening Trump and Musk with death.

Many posters want her to either resign or be expelled, but others are keeping their expectations realistic based on their experience.

Sadly, she’ll probably get a tongue lashing from Republicans, secret high-fives from her fellow Democrats, and once everything has blown over, she’ll reactivate her X account.

Posters say she is still on other social media platforms, and those offended have taken the fight to her there.

Even if she apologizes, which is unlikely, the picture of her post will never go away. When she invariably calls on civility from Republicans, the post will resurface and be thrown in her face to remind her who she truly is.

