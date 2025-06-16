Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account

A North Carolina Democrat politician has deleted her X account after blowback for posting a picture of a beheaded President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. State Representative Julie von Haefen posted the pic from a ‘No Kings’ rally on Saturday, now her X account shows it no longer exists.

UPDATE: Democrat Rep who shared a picture calling for Trump to be beheaded deleted her account https://t.co/h92ZTyHMbw pic.twitter.com/zDielAKgRO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

Wow this is sick. North Carolina State Rep Julie von Haefen (D) posted a photo from the “no kings” protest which calls for Trump to be beheaded‼️ @FBI pic.twitter.com/ETn7O6e8cu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

You’d think she’d know better, but then you remember she’s a Democrat. She’s essentially threatening Trump and Musk with death.

Many posters want her to either resign or be expelled, but others are keeping their expectations realistic based on their experience.

Sadly, she’ll probably get a tongue lashing from Republicans, secret high-fives from her fellow Democrats, and once everything has blown over, she’ll reactivate her X account.

Posters say she is still on other social media platforms, and those offended have taken the fight to her there.

Don't let them tell you this is a "fringe" person. This is an elected official. This is who they are. They're filled with hate, and they fantasize about killing their political opponents. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) June 15, 2025

Even if she apologizes, which is unlikely, the picture of her post will never go away. When she invariably calls on civility from Republicans, the post will resurface and be thrown in her face to remind her who she truly is.