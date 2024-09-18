'Kamala's the Gift That Keeps on Giving'! Here's a Trump Ad That Might Be the Best One Yet

During a recent Kamala Harris speech, in between all the empty rhetoric and word salad, the Democrat presidential nominee served up what she intended as a warning about Trump:
Kamala appears to be campaigning for Trump: "They have pledged to carry out the largest deportation, a mass deportation, in American history. Imagine what that would look like and what that would be." pic.twitter.com/l6CVbvZUwA— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024
Harris sure does appear to be campaigning for Trump in that clip, so let's just make it official:
This might be Trump's greatest ad yet pic.twitter.com/zlyfqacRmA— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 18, 2024
That was a thing of beauty!
OMG. you can’t make this Sh*t up!!— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 18, 2024
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
All Trump ads could simply be clips of Kamala Harris either saying Trump will do things the majority of Americans want done or her massive flip-flops in an attempt to hide her radical positions on most issues.
Does she realize most Americans support mass deportations of illegal immigrants? BAHAHA— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 18, 2024
Recommended
Kamala the gift that keeps on giving😂 https://t.co/AbZ7kCoxze— Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) September 18, 2024
If you're keeping score at home, here's where things stand with the Harris campaign's handling of the matter:
> Lets in 15M illegal immigrants as Border Czar— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2024
> Has a sudden awakening and says she is going to be hard on illegal immigration
> Cites her career as a prosecutor
> Gets mad when someone says they are going to deport criminals.
As usual the Harris campaign tries to have it both ways while saying absolutely nothing meaningful.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member