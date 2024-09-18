'Kamala's the Gift That Keeps on Giving'! Here's a Trump Ad That Might Be the Best One Yet

Dr. Jill Biden to Honor 25th Anniversary of 'The West Wing' TV Series
Doug P.  |  4:19 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

During a recent Kamala Harris speech, in between all the empty rhetoric and word salad, the Democrat presidential nominee served up what she intended as a warning about Trump:

Harris sure does appear to be campaigning for Trump in that clip, so let's just make it official:

That was a thing of beauty!

All Trump ads could simply be clips of Kamala Harris either saying Trump will do things the majority of Americans want done or her massive flip-flops in an attempt to hide her radical positions on most issues.

If you're keeping score at home, here's where things stand with the Harris campaign's handling of the matter:

As usual the Harris campaign tries to have it both ways while saying absolutely nothing meaningful. 

