Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’...
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk...
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her...
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy...
Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His...
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To...
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich: 'No Truce With the Mullahs'
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 8,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes...
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed...
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and...
What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got...
VIP
LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing...

Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:44 AM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

President Donald Trump has announced he’s expanding ICE raids into the nation’s largest Democrat cities. The move makes sense since that’s where illegal aliens are gathered en masse. Enforcing our nation's immigration laws on a much larger scale is sure to anger Democrats. Then again, they’re always angry. Oh, well.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

It is what Americans elected Trump to do after all.

Democrats love illegal aliens. So they’ll fight this and probably burn down their cities in response. Posters correctly point out that it’s to maintain political power.

Recommended

Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account
Warren Squire
Advertisement

There are several reasons Democrats choose illegal aliens over Americans, but electoral power is at the top of the list.

Commenters say time is running out to slash the Democrats' ill-gained electoral power by deporting millions of illegal aliens.

A permanently closed border, mass deportations, and Trump being succeeded by JD Vance or another MAGA Republican, will be the death of the Democrat Party. It's nice to have goals.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account
Warren Squire
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’ Sidewalk Parade (WATCH)
Warren Squire
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her Husband
Warren Squire
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter
Warren Squire
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post
Sam J.
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To Do Your Own Dishes'
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA