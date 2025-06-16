Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City

President Donald Trump has announced he’s expanding ICE raids into the nation’s largest Democrat cities. The move makes sense since that’s where illegal aliens are gathered en masse. Enforcing our nation's immigration laws on a much larger scale is sure to anger Democrats. Then again, they’re always angry. Oh, well.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump just announced he is EXPANDING ICE RAIDS in “Democrat Power Centers” like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago



“These cities use illegals aliens to expand their voter base and CHEAT in elections,” Trump said



YES! THIS IS WHAY WE VOTED FOR! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hh4CZFrJ8j — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

Deport ALL of them! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 16, 2025

Not some. Not half. ALL of them. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

And jail those harboring them. — CJJ_ENN (@CJJ_ENN) June 16, 2025

It is what Americans elected Trump to do after all.

Democrats love illegal aliens. So they’ll fight this and probably burn down their cities in response. Posters correctly point out that it’s to maintain political power.

It would be nice if we had fair elections. — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) June 16, 2025

The amount of electoral votes a state has depends on its total population.



INCLUDING illegals.



Elections will never be fair until all the illegals are gone. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

Illegals don’t decide our elections Americans do. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 16, 2025

Wrong. California’s massive illegal population gives them additional Congressional seats and electoral votes. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

This is an absolute FACT!!! This is EXACTLY what they want President Trump to do…🙄



Once he’s gone, if these illegals aren’t all deported out of our country, we’re screwed…🤦‍♂️



These Radical Democrats will be in power from now til doomsday…😤 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) June 16, 2025

There are several reasons Democrats choose illegal aliens over Americans, but electoral power is at the top of the list.

Commenters say time is running out to slash the Democrats' ill-gained electoral power by deporting millions of illegal aliens.

Let’s gooo! There are millions to deport in just a few short years. — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) June 16, 2025

It’s going to be a monumental effort, but deploying agents with IRS, DEA, ATF, FBI, and DOD alongside ICE, we can make it happen. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

And we’re just getting started 😎 — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) June 16, 2025

These dumb riots in blue cities really backfired. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2025

pic.twitter.com/7L1rqtIbcL — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 16, 2025

A permanently closed border, mass deportations, and Trump being succeeded by JD Vance or another MAGA Republican, will be the death of the Democrat Party. It's nice to have goals.