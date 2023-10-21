Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp of the Day

Doug P.  |  1:20 PM on October 21, 2023
Screenshot of meme

There's no self-unawareness like MSM self-unawareness, and NBC News has published today's example: 

And what have the "established mainstream news outlets" done? We'll get to that in a minute.

From the story:

A handful of influential but unreliable accounts, some of which have been promoted by Elon Musk, are dominating the flow of news on X around the Israel-Hamas war and easily outpacing established mainstream news outlets, according to research published Friday by the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public.

Researchers analyzed viral posts about the conflict during a three-day period starting from the beginning of the attack against Israel on Oct. 7. They concluded that the most popular posts about the crisis revealed how news on the platform is “faster, more disorienting, and potentially more shaped by Musk himself.”

Somebody must tell NBC News reporters that the "fake news" calls are coming from inside their house.

Are so many MSM "journalists" just completely bereft of self-awareness or do they just not care about the hypocrisy?

Ironically enough, NBC News' "disinformation" reporter was one of those journos who helped spread disinformation:

All the while these same people try to blame Elon Musk instead of just looking in a mirror.

*** 

