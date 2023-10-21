NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp of the Day

There's no self-unawareness like MSM self-unawareness, and NBC News has published today's example:

New: A handful of influential but unreliable "breaking news" accounts, many promoted by Elon Musk, are dominating the flow of news on Twitter around the Israel-Hamas war and easily outpacing established mainstream news outlets, according to new research. https://t.co/eeej806iZu — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 20, 2023

And what have the "established mainstream news outlets" done? We'll get to that in a minute.

These influential "news" accounts? Political disinformers, mensrights activists, & right wing PR guys. They post like wild, add urgency emojis and rarely include sources. The most popular posts are emotionally charged and include graphic photos and videos of the injured and dead. pic.twitter.com/CywtgTQzuk — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 20, 2023

Long story short: The recent accounts noting a change for the worse in the way news and information moves and is incentivized on Twitter aren't wrong. This is the news on Elon Musk's X now. As the lead author told me in a call: https://t.co/eeej806iZu pic.twitter.com/MfliKSiSrk — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 20, 2023

From the story:

A handful of influential but unreliable accounts, some of which have been promoted by Elon Musk, are dominating the flow of news on X around the Israel-Hamas war and easily outpacing established mainstream news outlets, according to research published Friday by the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public. Researchers analyzed viral posts about the conflict during a three-day period starting from the beginning of the attack against Israel on Oct. 7. They concluded that the most popular posts about the crisis revealed how news on the platform is “faster, more disorienting, and potentially more shaped by Musk himself.”

Somebody must tell NBC News reporters that the "fake news" calls are coming from inside their house.

Amazing. A bunch of major news organizations published false propaganda from terrorists, and she still only cares about Musk https://t.co/d2YVJ3ZBxH — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 21, 2023

It was mainstream media who spread the false claim that Israel bombed a hospital and killed 500. That directly caused riots at our embassies all over the Middle East, putting staff and the Marines in danger. You don’t credibility on this issue. https://t.co/RNZUhgENtb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 21, 2023

Are so many MSM "journalists" just completely bereft of self-awareness or do they just not care about the hypocrisy?

You mean like those of you that claimed Israel bombed a hospital and Christian church? Pass.



You all chose sides a long time ago, I don’t need Hamas PR. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 21, 2023

Several mainstream news outlets swallowed a terrorist organizations press release about an air strike wholesale only to fact checked by *the sunrise which showed the building still standing* so this kind of makes sense when you think about it https://t.co/ZhN8e61S1u — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 21, 2023

Ironically enough, NBC News' "disinformation" reporter was one of those journos who helped spread disinformation:

Imagine being a reporter who “covers disinformation, extremism, and the internet” who got fooled by



1) disinformation



2) from extremists



3) on the internet pic.twitter.com/yZalUTVq3Z — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 18, 2023

You can blame divisive political hacks like Ben here.https://t.co/sACXycqIxU — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) October 21, 2023

All the while these same people try to blame Elon Musk instead of just looking in a mirror.

