NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalism Trifecta

Doug P.  |  2:07 PM on October 18, 2023
Meme

After many media outlets, including the New York Times, helped spark anti-Israel protests around the world by reporting that an Israeli rocket or bomb struck a hospital in Gaza and killed several hundred people, the truth then started to come out. 

The U.S. government has concluded that a rocket fired from inside Gaza hit near a hospital, and it's entirely possible the originally reported death count was wildly exaggerated:

But much of the media, along with Democrats like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and others, had the talking point they were after and ran with it. 

One reporter who shared the story in a non-skeptical fashion was NBC News' Ben Collins. For bonus "journalism" points he is that network's disinformation, extremism and internet reporter: 

The reporter who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet hit the "journalism" trifecta!

Adding to the thick layers of irony, Collins recently received a journalism award:

You can't make this stuff up.

*** 

