NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp...
Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Wat...
Redsteeze Calls Out WaPo Media Reporter Over Hamas-Friendly 'Egregious Choice of Words'
Biden Brag About What the Inflation Reduction Act is Doing Backfires Big Time
Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail...
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for...
Jesse Watters Outlines the Current State of the Nation & World Under Biden...
Private School Parent, Gene Wu, Now Belongs to Corey DeAngelis
AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and...
Shabbat Shalom: A Message of Hope From Two Israeli Soldiers (Watch)
'99% of These Videos are Women.' X Users Notice a Pattern in Ghouls...
Right on time. HuffPost Tries Shaming NRCC for Accurate Meme About Omar Citing...
Man Spends 22 YEARS in the Rainforest after Escaping Prison for Murdering His...

AP Analysis Shows That AP's Original 'Reporting' About Gaza Hospital Explosion Was Inaccurate

Doug P.  |  12:12 PM on October 21, 2023
Journalism meme

It's time for another episode of Profiles in Totally Responsible Journalism. Today the Associated Press is featured because it was another banner week for accuracy in reporting.

Advertisement

Here's where this all started:

Reports like that sparked angry protests around the world, including in the United States.

Four days later, we get this: 

Now it can be told:

AP ran its visual analysis by a half-dozen experts who all agreed the most likely scenario was a rocket from within Gaza that veered off and came apart seconds before the explosion.

Andrea Richardson, an expert in analyzing open-source intelligence who is a consultant with the Human Rights Center at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, said specific landmarks visible in the videos show where the rockets were launched.

“From the video evidence that I have seen, it’s very clear that the rockets came from within Gaza,” said Richardson, a human rights lawyer and experienced war crimes investigator who has worked in the Middle East. She added that the timing of the rocket launches, the explosion and the first reports that the hospital had been hit also seemed to confirm the sequence of events.

Recommended

Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Maybe they should have run it by the "experts" before running an irresponsibly framed report that fueled protests based on media malpractice. 

"Report" first, find out the facts later. Ah, "journalism"!

Apparently being reckless in "journalism" means never having to say you're sorry.

Rashida Tlaib still hasn't deleted this, not that we're surprised:

Advertisement

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
NBC News' Warning About 'Unreliable Breaking News Accounts' is the Media Rake Stomp of the Day
Doug P.
Just for Fun: TwitterX Users Clown Around and LOL
FuzzyChimp
The Ship Be Sinkin': Clay Travis and Outkick Share Scary ESPN Numbers for Sports Fans
Grateful Calvin
Redsteeze Calls Out WaPo Media Reporter Over Hamas-Friendly 'Egregious Choice of Words'
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Eric Swalwell Mocks 'Detective' James Comer & Dismisses Latest Biden Money Trail Evidence
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement