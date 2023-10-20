Having Solved All Other Problems, Here's Where Biden Will Be This Weekend

Receipt-filled Thread DEBUNKS Propagandist Claim That Israel Destroyed Orthodox Church of...
Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on October 20, 2023
Screenshot from video

There's a lot going on in the U.S. and around the world The State Department has issued a "worldwide caution" warning for Americans abroad and U.S. citizens are among the hostages being held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, if anybody needs the president he'll probably be back at the White House on Monday: 

All while the White House is trying to portray Biden as a "wartime president"?

You can't make this up, because unfortunately, you don't have to.

The "priorities" are clear.

It's like the line from the movie "The Naked Gun": "Not one man on this force will rest for one minute until he's behind bars -- now let's go grab a bite to eat."

Try and imagine the 24/7 lefty media freakout if there were American citizens being held hostage in the place where he just pledged $100 million in aid and then went to the beach for the weekend.

It's a view everybody's very familiar with:

Perhaps the president just needs some rest after this tough negotiation:

Unreal. But rest easy, because Hamas has assured the Biden White House they will make sure every dollar of aid ends up where the Biden White House wants.

*** 

