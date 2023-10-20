Having Solved All Other Problems, Here's Where Biden Will Be This Weekend

There's a lot going on in the U.S. and around the world The State Department has issued a "worldwide caution" warning for Americans abroad and U.S. citizens are among the hostages being held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, if anybody needs the president he'll probably be back at the White House on Monday:

Biden headed to the beach today. No press briefing on the schedule.



"In the evening, the President and the First Lady will depart Washington, DC en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 20, 2023

THURSDAY NIGHT

Biden gives a prime time Oval Office speech to rally the American people



FRIDAY

Biden heads to his beach house



VP Harris has nothing on her schedule — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 20, 2023

All while the White House is trying to portray Biden as a "wartime president"?

Terrorists are currently holding American hostages. You can’t make this up I dare you to even try. https://t.co/6cT15VOiod — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 20, 2023

You can't make this up, because unfortunately, you don't have to.

There are Americans being held hostage by a terrorist organization so naturally Joe Biden is going to the beach. https://t.co/6LQcbt3zZV — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 20, 2023

The "priorities" are clear.

"We're going to do everything to bring hostages home. It's our top priority." https://t.co/1zB8GVy0yD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2023

It's like the line from the movie "The Naked Gun": "Not one man on this force will rest for one minute until he's behind bars -- now let's go grab a bite to eat."

Biden has gotten the U.S. entangled in multiple wars across the globe, but he can’t miss his weekly beach trip. We’re doomed. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 20, 2023

Americans are being held hostage by terrorists so why WOULDN’T the @POTUS go on vacation, right? https://t.co/e7dLZZlGZx — Lizzy Lou Who 🎃 (@_wintergirl93) October 20, 2023

Try and imagine the 24/7 lefty media freakout if there were American citizens being held hostage in the place where he just pledged $100 million in aid and then went to the beach for the weekend.

On the brink of war in the Middle East and the old man is going to the beach.



The democrat propagandists are going to tell you this is fine. https://t.co/YDLoLgMs4o — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) October 20, 2023

He abandoned Americans in Afghanistan, he will do the same in Israel. I can’t believe people still think Biden is President Empathy, disgusting — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) October 20, 2023

It's a view everybody's very familiar with:

Perhaps the president just needs some rest after this tough negotiation:

He deserves a break after that brilliant negotiating strategy of exchanging $100M for (*checks notes) zero hostages. https://t.co/JLqIYWOW9Q — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 20, 2023

Unreal. But rest easy, because Hamas has assured the Biden White House they will make sure every dollar of aid ends up where the Biden White House wants.

***

