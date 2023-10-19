Steak-Umm Doesn't Know What To Make Of This One Weird Hotel Trick
WH Deputy NatSec Adviser Explains Why Biden's Sure $100M in Gaza Aid Won't End Up in Hamas' Hands

Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on October 19, 2023
Screenshot

During a rather bizarre press gaggle aboard Air Force One on the way back to the U.S. from Israel, President Biden explained that he wanted to start sending $100 million worth of aid into Gaza (where Americans are still among the hostages) as soon as possible:

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Biden said roads near the crossing would first need hours of repairs, but that aid could begin rolling into the region by Friday. He suggested the aid could be distributed by international officials “which could take a little time” and added that, “if Hamas confiscates it, it’s going to end. We’re not going to send any aid to Hamas.”

“I wanted to make sure that there was a vehicle, a mechanism where this could happen quickly,” Biden said during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He added that el-Sissi was “very cooperative.”

That led many to ask the logical follow-up question: How can we be sure the aid doesn't just end up in the hands of Hamas?

"An understanding" with Hamas?

To us, that conversation basically sounded like this:

***

"How can Biden be certain the $100 million in aid won't end up in Hamas' hands?" 

"Well, it'll be audited." 

"Who will be doing the auditing?" 

"Hamas."

***

But they've got "an understanding" with Hamas. Why does that sound so familiar?

Enough of the Biden administration and their "understandings."

Careful traveling, however, because the State Department has issued a "worldwide caution" warning for Americans abroad. The world feels more safe without the "mean tweets" in charge guy already!

Has anybody checked on the status of the $6 billion that was going to be released to Iran that John Kirby recently claimed was frozen in a Qatari bank?

*** 

