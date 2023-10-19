WH Deputy NatSec Adviser Explains Why Biden's Sure $100M in Gaza Aid Won't End Up in Hamas' Hands

During a rather bizarre press gaggle aboard Air Force One on the way back to the U.S. from Israel, President Biden explained that he wanted to start sending $100 million worth of aid into Gaza (where Americans are still among the hostages) as soon as possible:

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Biden said roads near the crossing would first need hours of repairs, but that aid could begin rolling into the region by Friday. He suggested the aid could be distributed by international officials “which could take a little time” and added that, “if Hamas confiscates it, it’s going to end. We’re not going to send any aid to Hamas.” “I wanted to make sure that there was a vehicle, a mechanism where this could happen quickly,” Biden said during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He added that el-Sissi was “very cooperative.”

That led many to ask the logical follow-up question: How can we be sure the aid doesn't just end up in the hands of Hamas?

Q: How will you ensure none of the $100M for Gaza/West Bank "ends up in the hands of Hamas?"



DEP. NSA JON FINER: "It involves securing an understanding among Hamas..."



Q: We should "take the word of Hamas...?"



FINER: "We believe there is an understanding" pic.twitter.com/zT8fuqjX53 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2023

"An understanding" with Hamas?

To us, that conversation basically sounded like this:

***

"How can Biden be certain the $100 million in aid won't end up in Hamas' hands?"

"Well, it'll be audited."

"Who will be doing the auditing?"

"Hamas."

***

But they've got "an understanding" with Hamas. Why does that sound so familiar?

The Biden Admin also had an “understanding” with the Taliban during the Kabul evacuation



How’d that turn out? https://t.co/NYNWpGXMGb — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 19, 2023

Enough of the Biden administration and their "understandings."

"You must promise not to use this $100M on things like rockets and motorized Mad Max para gliders of death. Do you understand? Promise? PROMISE?" https://t.co/1ZZP5oKb4j — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2023

People like these clowns are running America !! Crikey I AM NOT Coming back — Ian Carroll (@RepOfIrish) October 19, 2023

Careful traveling, however, because the State Department has issued a "worldwide caution" warning for Americans abroad. The world feels more safe without the "mean tweets" in charge guy already!

What a joke this administration is. — Willow (@Willowinski) October 19, 2023

We tip our executioners — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) October 19, 2023

Has anybody checked on the status of the $6 billion that was going to be released to Iran that John Kirby recently claimed was frozen in a Qatari bank?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!