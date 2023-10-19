Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled...
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID...
And Another One Gone: Jim Jordan Drops Out of Race For The Speakers...
Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked
Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to...
Nancy Pelosi says a horrible 'assault on our democracy' took place at the...
Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party...
And Here We GO ... Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Makes Plea Deal...
SUCKAGE: CBS News Reminds Us We Don't Hate the Media ENOUGH With Gaza...
FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib...
Here's How the AP & ABC News Framed a Left-Wing Insurrection at the...
This Changes Everything About How We Look at Britney Spears
WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People...
WH Deputy Spox Andrew Bates Brags About Biden Visiting More War Zones Than...

No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abroad

Doug P.  |  12:53 PM on October 19, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Ahead of the 2020 election one of the Biden campaign's main themes was to ask voters to put the adults back in charge and make the nation, and the entire world, a safer place.

Advertisement

Fast forward almost three years...

Two wars have broken out since Biden took office, and now the U.S. State Department has issued a warning for Americans living or traveling abroad:

It's a good thing Trump's gone and the world is a safer place with Joe Biden in the White House! Oh, wait...

The State Department has put out a tweet saying that and it's on their website.

Recommended

Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.
Advertisement

All is well!

Top. Men.

A couple of "mean tweets" wouldn't seem so bad right now.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital
Sam J.
Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews
Sam J.
Ibram Kendi Tells Rashida Tlaib to Hold His Beer with GROSSLY Anti-Semitic, Hate-filled Ceasefire Push
Sam J.
FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib in SPECTACULARLY Vicious Tweet
Sam J.
Randi Weingarten's Gaslighting About Fighting to Keep Schools Open Gets Fact-Check Nuked
Doug P.
Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to Insult DeSantis?
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Al Jazeera Receives Fact-Check to End ALL Fact-Checks Claiming Proof That Israel DID Bomb the Hospital Sam J.
Advertisement