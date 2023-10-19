No 'Mean Tweets' Though! State Dept. Issues 'Worldwide Caution' Warning for Americans Abroad

Ahead of the 2020 election one of the Biden campaign's main themes was to ask voters to put the adults back in charge and make the nation, and the entire world, a safer place.

Fast forward almost three years...

Two wars have broken out since Biden took office, and now the U.S. State Department has issued a warning for Americans living or traveling abroad:

The U.S. State Department was released an Extremely Rare “Worldwide Travel Alert” stating that American Citizens should Exercise Increased Caution around the World due to Increasing Tensions in various Countries. pic.twitter.com/jbCArjd6ru — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

It's a good thing Trump's gone and the world is a safer place with Joe Biden in the White House! Oh, wait...

BREAKING: The Biden regime has just issued a WORLDWIDE CAUTiON for Americans traveling abroad. Biden has made the entire world unsafe for Americans. What more proof do Democrats need? But at least no mean tweets. pic.twitter.com/dvgaxNmwaQ — @amuse (@amuse) October 19, 2023

The State Department has put out a tweet saying that and it's on their website.

Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023

All is well!

Progressive US foreign policy is unmatched. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) October 19, 2023

Top. Men.

Warning upgraded to all US citizens abroad. The world has gotten significantly less safe under this WH. https://t.co/pL0McL7lRW — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) October 19, 2023

Don’t be alarmed folks, this only applies if you’re traveling to….literally anywhere on earth https://t.co/aFmX7qLinU — James Slattery (@jcslattery) October 19, 2023

A couple of "mean tweets" wouldn't seem so bad right now.

