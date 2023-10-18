A 'Disheveled' Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked 'Terrified')

Here's something we don't see too often: On the way back to the U.S. from Israel, President Biden apparently decided to go back and talk to reporters.

We're just guessing his staff didn't sign off on it.

The people watching Biden answer questions live on Air Force One look terrified — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 18, 2023

Watch every other person’s face in this clip. Amazing. — Catherine Wilkinson (@CathPRESCOTTAZ) October 18, 2023

In particular, watch Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the background just to the left. He didn't look too thrilled that Biden was talking to reporters without notes:

Shock: Disheveled President Biden seen wandering Air Force One stops to mumble to reporters. pic.twitter.com/MT90gjvVrT — @amuse (@amuse) October 18, 2023

Instead of trying to talk to reporters it looks like Biden might wanted to take a nap all the way back to the states:

Joe Biden addresses reporters in very broken sentences:



"Virtually every



mass shooting



every



circumstance where



large number of people have been victimized and lost, I spoke to them...



I learned a long time ago, but you all learned in your life as well



when someone's going… pic.twitter.com/WBT5wrHjbN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to end things:

🚨BREAKING🚨



Biden Speaks Aboard Air Force One About Getting People Out of Gaza - As KJP and Staff Desperately Attempt to Get Biden Away From Reporters



REPORTER: "What about getting people out?"



KJP: "We gotta - we gotta."



BIDEN: "We're gonna get people out but I'm not gonna… pic.twitter.com/dl8C42B25D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2023

One thing's nearly for certain: The odds are low that Biden's staff will let him do that again.

Here's where we are, folks! Can't you just feel the tension around Biden as he speaks? Nervous af what he will say. https://t.co/eyRoiZThZU — JacknDaisy (@DaisyJackn) October 18, 2023

The look on Blinken said it all:

Blinken is petrified at the gaffs Biden could be barfing out — Yandel Schaffer (@VoxYehudi) October 18, 2023

Ahhhhahah. You know what he’s thinking about Biden. pic.twitter.com/ZSX4yE1Zc3 — mikey potts ⛳️🇺🇸 🎃👻 (@GolfLifeMJP) October 18, 2023

Yikes.

***

