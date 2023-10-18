Biden Makes Himself Clear That Hamas Does Not Represent the Palestinians
Nate Silver Says to Have Some Sympathy for the Press Who Botched the...
Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down in Tears Over That Hospital Israel Bombed
NY Times Continues to Reel Their Original Gaza Hospital Reporting Back In
We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
Jim Jordan Still Not Elected Speaker After Round 2 (But JOHN BOEHNER Got...
Why Exactly Is Kathy Hochul In Israel?
Independent Journo Asks Hamas Sympathizers in London What They Want the World to...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Ignores Questions on Pushing Lie About Israel Bombing a Gaza...
Insurrection in DC as Capital Protesters Call for Israeli Cease Fire (Watch)
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
NBC News Reporter Covering 'Disinformation, Extremism and the Internet' Hit the #Journalis...
The List of Dems and 'News' Outlets Parroting Hamas' Talking Points Is Quite...

A 'Disheveled' Biden Wandered Around AF1 Talking to Reporters (While WH Staff Looked 'Terrified')

Doug P.  |  6:11 PM on October 18, 2023
Screenshot from video

Here's something we don't see too often: On the way back to the U.S. from Israel, President Biden apparently decided to go back and talk to reporters.

We're just guessing his staff didn't sign off on it. 

Advertisement

In particular, watch Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the background just to the left. He didn't look too thrilled that Biden was talking to reporters without notes: 

Instead of trying to talk to reporters it looks like Biden might wanted to take a nap all the way back to the states: 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to end things:

Recommended

We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

One thing's nearly for certain: The odds are low that Biden's staff will let him do that again.

The look on Blinken said it all:

Yikes.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness.
ArtistAngie
Nate Silver Says to Have Some Sympathy for the Press Who Botched the Bombed Hospital Story
Brett T.
Biden Makes Himself Clear That Hamas Does Not Represent the Palestinians
Brett T.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Breaks Down in Tears Over That Hospital Israel Bombed
Brett T.
Conservative Canadian PM Hopeful Owns Yet Another Journalist
Twitchy Video
Capitol Police Shut Down Kids Singing the Nat'l Anthem WAY Faster Than Pro-Hamas Protesters
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Found The BEST thread on Victoria’s Secret Walking Back Wokeness. ArtistAngie
Advertisement