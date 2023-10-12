Mollie Hemingway has a reminder about 'CNN story laundering Biden admin spin' about Iran

Yesterday at the White House, John Kirby tied himself in knots to try and avoid saying Iran is at least partially supportive of the Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend. Kirby took the "no evidence" approach that sure sounds familiar from the White House these days.

Last month the Biden White House gave final approval for the release of $6 billion to Iran (on the anniversary of 9/11 no less), and they now know that's a really bad look.

Just coincidentally a few media outlets then came out with the same story. This is CNN's version:

Initial US intel suggests Iran was surprised about Hamas' attack on Israel, casting doubt on the idea of Tehran's direct involvement, sources tell CNN https://t.co/DBaYY0goby — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2023

And with that, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway adds an important "consider the source" reminder to the above story:

Worth noting that this CNN story laundering Biden admin spin was co-written by Natasha "Fusion GPS" Bertrand, who in addition to being used to run the Russia collusion scam also was the sole author of the 2020 Democrat info op of "Hunter Biden's laptop is disinformation!" pic.twitter.com/lFP4p8BSp0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 11, 2023

That's a solid reminder of why a large chunk of the media should not be trusted to do anything but push narratives.

Do NOT believe anything Natasha Bertrand writes, says, implies, doodles, types, thinks, etc. She’s a full throated propagandist and deep state tool. https://t.co/YMGY9JhJ4B — Maggie Speaks (@MaggiesMusings) October 11, 2023

Natasha needs to generate fodder for the Left to push back against the Public’s assertion that Biden paid for this invasion w/ that $6 billion. https://t.co/4PbujKAG4C — TeamNature (@StevIePRob) October 11, 2023

Many other media outlets are going with the same "sources say" story. It's difficult to separate actual journalism from propaganda anymore, mostly because there's so much of the latter from the media.

Why is the IC going to bat for Iran on this? And no, I’m not beating the war drums but for US intelligence to suggest Iran was surprised by the Hamas attack on Israel is pure bullshit. https://t.co/gSPf0GimdG — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) October 11, 2023

State run media runs cover for Iran and Biden regime. https://t.co/gtmNqofw0I — Major Tom🇺🇸🏴‍☠️⚔️🇮🇱 (@ThomasCroteau14) October 11, 2023

By now they know what to do.

