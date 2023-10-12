Is the Biden WH writing Paul Krugman's takes about inflation? ('Can't believe this...
Blinken: At least 25 Americans are dead following Hamas terror attack in Israel

Mollie Hemingway has a reminder about 'CNN story laundering Biden admin spin' about Iran

Doug P.  |  12:35 PM on October 12, 2023
meme

Yesterday at the White House, John Kirby tied himself in knots to try and avoid saying Iran is at least partially supportive of the Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend. Kirby took the "no evidence" approach that sure sounds familiar from the White House these days.  

Last month the Biden White House gave final approval for the release of $6 billion to Iran (on the anniversary of 9/11 no less), and they now know that's a really bad look.

Just coincidentally a few media outlets then came out with the same story. This is CNN's version:

And with that, The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway adds an important "consider the source" reminder to the above story:

That's a solid reminder of why a large chunk of the media should not be trusted to do anything but push narratives.

Many other media outlets are going with the same "sources say" story. It's difficult to separate actual journalism from propaganda anymore, mostly because there's so much of the latter from the media.

By now they know what to do.

