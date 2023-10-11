John Kirby ties himself in knots to avoid saying Iran was involved in the attack on Israel

The Biden administration continues to defend its $6 billion deal with Iran even though less than a month after the White House gave final approval Hamas staged massive terrorist attacks in Israel:

Advertisement

Biden administration officials are taking to the airwaves to defend a transfer of frozen assets to Iran, as the administration’s critics seek to draw a connection between an unprecedented surprise attack against Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the terms of a prisoner swap with Iran announced last month. Since Hamas fighters launched their assault against Israel on Saturday, senior Biden administration officials have tried to throw water on reports that Iran was directly tied to the attacks and rebut allegations that the Biden administration enabled them by unfreezing $6 billion dollars’ worth of frozen Iranian assets as part of an agreement to release six American citizens from Iranian custody.

Today John Kirby was asked about to what degree Iran was involved, and his spin sure sounds familiar:

Kirby: We obviously recognize there is broad complicity with the Iranians but we haven't see "any specific evidence they were involved in the training or planning." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 11, 2023

Where have we heard this kind of thing before? Here's what Kirby added:

Kirby tying himself in knots trying to define what a "direct" link to Iran means regarding Hamas' murderous attack on Israel and Americans



"We haven't seen anything specifically that they cut checks."



Come. On. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 11, 2023

John Kirby explains why the Biden administration is convinced that there's no "direct link" between Hamas' terrorism and Iran. pic.twitter.com/DVtw80bgyG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 11, 2023

Does that approach sound familiar? It's got that same "no evidence" ring to it they use to defend Biden because the checks weren't made out to Joe with "for bribes" written in the memo section.

Depends on your definition of 'direct'. — @amuse (@amuse) October 11, 2023

The Biden administration has tried to appease Iran from the start and it's backfiring on them in realtime. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 11, 2023

That administration is using the same kind of reasoning to say that we cannot prove that @JoeBiden is corrupt. https://t.co/KBKicHc3XZ — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) October 11, 2023

At least they're recycling.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!