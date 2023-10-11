Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't...
We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be...
Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a...
BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated for 7 YEARS and Twitter wonders...
Guess why Dem Rep. Dan Goldman won't criticize Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Democrats: Who Knew So Many on Our Side Are Anti-Semites?
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
'Am Yisrael Chai': AGHamilton shares deeply personal thoughts on Hamas attack on Israel
Wow! In 2007 video Joe Biden warned against the deadly danger of doing...
Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's...
BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well...

John Kirby ties himself in knots to avoid saying Iran was involved in the attack on Israel

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration continues to defend its $6 billion deal with Iran even though less than a month after the White House gave final approval Hamas staged massive terrorist attacks in Israel:

Advertisement

Biden administration officials are taking to the airwaves to defend a transfer of frozen assets to Iran, as the administration’s critics seek to draw a connection between an unprecedented surprise attack against Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the terms of a prisoner swap with Iran announced last month.

Since Hamas fighters launched their assault against Israel on Saturday, senior Biden administration officials have tried to throw water on reports that Iran was directly tied to the attacks and rebut allegations that the Biden administration enabled them by unfreezing $6 billion dollars’ worth of frozen Iranian assets as part of an agreement to release six American citizens from Iranian custody.

Today John Kirby was asked about to what degree Iran was involved, and his spin sure sounds familiar:

Where have we heard this kind of thing before? Here's what Kirby added: 

Recommended

It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker
justmindy
Advertisement

Does that approach sound familiar? It's got that same "no evidence" ring to it they use to defend Biden because the checks weren't made out to Joe with "for bribes" written in the memo section.

At least they're recycling.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker
justmindy
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be spotted
Doug P.
WATCH: Jake Tapper suddenly discovers antisemitism on the left
Aaron Walker
BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well for them
Amy Curtis
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated for 7 YEARS and Twitter wonders if Will is aware
justmindy
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4 years ago
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't vote for Scalise as Speaker justmindy
Advertisement