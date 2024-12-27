Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024...
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78

MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure

Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on December 27, 2024
Grok AI

MSNBC guest Lauren Leader wants us to remember Kamala Harris for all her accomplishments, not just that she’s a colossal failure and political punchline. Um, we can’t think of any real contributions. But, she’s a trailblazer or something. Wait, what did she do again besides lose?

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Kamala rambled off a bunch of words and sometimes mentioned abortion, but posters can not put a finger on any positive contributions.

Is having everything handed to you an accomplishment? Skin color doesn’t mean anything, neither does gender.

Some commenters think they have some ‘strides’ worth mentioning.

Many are asking how we would know Kamala’s achievements when she can’t articulate them herself.

Burning huge piles of donor cash with nothing to show for it is possibly a skill. We guess this could put the ‘blazing’ in trailblazing.

Sorry Dems, you can talk up Kamala all you want but she will never be more than a charity case VP selected for her gender and skin color who got obliterated in the 2024 presidential election by Donald Trump. That’s assuming anyone even remembers her when the history books are written decades from now.

