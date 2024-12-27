MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure

MSNBC guest Lauren Leader wants us to remember Kamala Harris for all her accomplishments, not just that she’s a colossal failure and political punchline. Um, we can’t think of any real contributions. But, she’s a trailblazer or something. Wait, what did she do again besides lose?

Here’s more. (WATCH)

NEW: MSNBC guest says Kamala Harris needs to be praised for all her accomplishments, can’t name any accomplishments besides abortion.



Remarkable.



Author Lauren Leader says Harris needs to be recognized for her “extra heavy load.”



“I hope we take a moment to acknowledge her… pic.twitter.com/Ui0tZRgwbf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2024

Kamala rambled off a bunch of words and sometimes mentioned abortion, but posters can not put a finger on any positive contributions.

They can't name any bc there aren't any — Diana Dukic (@diana_dukic) December 27, 2024

Typically the only one they can name is "well, she's a woman of color."



Sorry, but that is not an accomplishment. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2024

DEI explained in a single clip. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) December 27, 2024

Is having everything handed to you an accomplishment? Skin color doesn’t mean anything, neither does gender.

Some commenters think they have some ‘strides’ worth mentioning.

How was Kamala a trailblazer? Hillary Clinton was the first female presidential nominee. Is it just because Kamala is a woman of color?? Ridiculous.

So it was harder for her for some reason? The nomination was handed to her without a primary!! — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) December 27, 2024

She’s certainly the first candidate of either gender and any color to have their name on the ballot in November despite someone else winning the party’s official primary.

At least in modern history.

So you’ve got a point there! — BigJ (@BigJPlayFreebrd) December 27, 2024

Many are asking how we would know Kamala’s achievements when she can’t articulate them herself.

What exactly are her accomplishments? Even Kamala couldn't name them during the campaign. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 27, 2024

Right! Nobody can name any accomplishments. She couldn’t even, while she was running. LAZIEST POLITICIAN EVER! — RenG (@RenGraff) December 27, 2024

Burning huge piles of donor cash with nothing to show for it is possibly a skill. We guess this could put the ‘blazing’ in trailblazing.

Kamala Harris will be remembered as the woman who went on a shopping spree and spent $2B in 4 months and lost in a landslide. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 27, 2024

There is no better example of her attitude toward “other peoples’ money. Totally wasteful. — CPACarter (@CpaCarter) December 27, 2024

The only heavy load she’s been around is that alcohol 🍺 pic.twitter.com/4qgWO1jmgj — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) December 27, 2024

Sorry Dems, you can talk up Kamala all you want but she will never be more than a charity case VP selected for her gender and skin color who got obliterated in the 2024 presidential election by Donald Trump. That’s assuming anyone even remembers her when the history books are written decades from now.