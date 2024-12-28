Lying Legacy Media: Grabien Releases Its Ten Most Mortifying Media Moments of 2024...
One-Sided ‘Comedy’: Media Watchdog Finds Almost 100% of Late Night TV Election Jokes...
MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure
Sun of a Beach! President Joe Biden Spent Almost Half of His Four-Year...
‘Fit for Office’ Test? Republican Wants Real Final Press Conference to Prove Biden’s...
‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s...
Borderline Insanity: MSNBC Leftist Says Most Americans Don’t View Illegal Aliens as Lawbre...
VIP
Sins of the Fathers (and Mothers)
Leader of Anti-Gun Lobby Group Steps on ALLLL the Rakes With Her Post...
Politico Can Suddenly Define 'Woman' Again As They Warn SCOTUS Trans Ruling Could...
'HOT GARBAGE': Joe Walsh Posts Stupid Take (Even for Him) About January 6th...
Hold the Line: Nancy Mace Highlights Another Story of Trans Violence Towards Women...
After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
CBS Sports Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dead at 78

Radio on TV? Netflix Now Wants Characters in Shows and Movies Describing What They’re Doing on Screen

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Netflix is telling screenwriters it wants characters in its shows and movies to verbalize what they are doing on screen. So, if a character is eating an apple in his car he would say, ‘I’m eating this apple in my car.’ Netflix is doing this so subscribers can know what’s going on in a show or movie while it is on in the background without having to actually watch it.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Some posters say there is already a similar option available on some programs, but it is for those who are visually-impaired.

Some say making descriptiive dialogue mandatory will damage programming with ridiculous amounts of exposition.

Others say it feels like a classic radio show revival is happening on TV.

Recommended

‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Many fear this will be taken to extremes by citing funny examples from Family Guy and R. Kelly’s Trapped in the Closet music video. (WATCH)

Other commenters have a more cynical take. They say Netflix is admitting the obvious.

Advertisement

It seems streaming services are realizing with more people on their phones, there is an audience for programming that doesn’t require undivided attention or eyes on the screen. What a concept - TV you don’t actually watch! We oldtimers remember when that was called radio.

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES NETFLIX TELEVISION TV WORDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button
Warren Squire
FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them
Amy Curtis
Jump Another Shark, Fonz: Henry Winkler Gets Community Noted Falling for OBVIOUS Fake Trump Quote
Grateful Calvin
‘Fit for Office’ Test? Republican Wants Real Final Press Conference to Prove Biden’s Mentally All There
Warren Squire
One-Sided ‘Comedy’: Media Watchdog Finds Almost 100% of Late Night TV Election Jokes Targeted Trump
Warren Squire
MSNBC Guest Wants Kamala Remembered for Strides NOT Being an Embarrassing Colossal Failure
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Pop’ Goes the Weasel! Dem TikToker Harry Sisson Loses It Over Trump’s Oval Office Diet Coke Button Warren Squire
Advertisement