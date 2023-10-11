'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)

Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' next Friday from his...
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on October 11, 2023
Twitter

Earlier today at the White House, John Kirby tied himself in knots trying to avoid saying it's pretty clear Iran was at least partially supportive of the Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend. The "no evidence" response sure sounded familiar. 



The scheduled release of $6 billion that got the Biden White House's final approval last month (on the anniversary of 9/11 no less) is a bad look for this administration, and they appear to know it.

Right on cue come some "intelligence sources say" stories that the media of course are running with unquestioned. Here are three examples: 

From NBC News:

American spy agencies have obtained "exquisite" intelligence that shows Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas' attack on Israel last Saturday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. A second source described the intelligence as “good evidence.” 

The intelligence has prompted U.S. officials to question whether officials in Tehran had a direct role in approving or planning the deadly assault. The sources said that the Biden administration has not reached a definitive conclusions about whether Iran had any direct role in the attack in part due to that intelligence reporting, the sources told NBC News.

Feeling skeptical? That's probably a justifiable reaction. 

Maybe we should wait to hear from those 50 former intel officials who signed off on the letter saying Hunter Biden's laptop was most likely a "Russian disinformation campaign" before trying to decide what's true. If they say it's factual, then it isn't.

It's just amazing to watch how much of the media will run with unquestioned whatever they're fed as long as it helps protect lefty narratives.



 

