'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)

Earlier today at the White House, John Kirby tied himself in knots trying to avoid saying it's pretty clear Iran was at least partially supportive of the Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend. The "no evidence" response sure sounded familiar.

The scheduled release of $6 billion that got the Biden White House's final approval last month (on the anniversary of 9/11 no less) is a bad look for this administration, and they appear to know it.

Right on cue come some "intelligence sources say" stories that the media of course are running with unquestioned. Here are three examples:

The U.S. has intelligence indicating senior Iranian officials were surprised by the Hamas-led terror attack on Israel, according to multiple American officials familiar with the matter. https://t.co/ySXlgltsyO — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2023

Initial US intel suggests Iran was surprised about Hamas' attack on Israel, casting doubt on the idea of Tehran's direct involvement, sources tell CNN https://t.co/DBaYY0goby — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2023

American spy agencies have obtained intelligence that shows Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas' attack on Israel, sources say. https://t.co/8C7PdAlMIt — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 11, 2023

From NBC News:

American spy agencies have obtained "exquisite" intelligence that shows Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas' attack on Israel last Saturday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. A second source described the intelligence as “good evidence.” The intelligence has prompted U.S. officials to question whether officials in Tehran had a direct role in approving or planning the deadly assault. The sources said that the Biden administration has not reached a definitive conclusions about whether Iran had any direct role in the attack in part due to that intelligence reporting, the sources told NBC News.

Feeling skeptical? That's probably a justifiable reaction.

American Pravda carrying water and spreading propaganda lfor their favorite spy agencies and dear leader. pic.twitter.com/tOtOtSWLrL — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 11, 2023

"Sources say"



100% guarantee NBC didn't name them.



NBC is just the media arm of the Biden administration to cover that 6 billion they unfroze. — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) October 11, 2023

BS. This is a face saving lie for the Biden administration. We’ve already heard from Hamas who said Iran was in on it. At this point Hamas is more credible than our spy agencies. https://t.co/LxBjRRkRE2 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) October 11, 2023

Maybe we should wait to hear from those 50 former intel officials who signed off on the letter saying Hunter Biden's laptop was most likely a "Russian disinformation campaign" before trying to decide what's true. If they say it's factual, then it isn't.

"Spy agencies" and their media mouthpieces think the public is extremely stupid. https://t.co/QtNJSybHR5 — CN (@comp_napper) October 11, 2023

It's just amazing to watch how much of the media will run with unquestioned whatever they're fed as long as it helps protect lefty narratives.

