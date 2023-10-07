NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror

On the U.S. State Department's website, Iran is still listed as a top state sponsor of terrorism:

Countries determined by the Secretary of State to have repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism are designated pursuant to three laws: section1754(c) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, section 40 of the Arms Export Control Act, and section 620A of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961). Taken together, the four main categories of sanctions resulting from designation under these authorities include restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance; a ban on defense exports and sales; certain controls over exports of dual use items; and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions. Designation under the above-referenced authorities also implicates other sanctions laws that penalize persons and countries engaging in certain trade with state sponsors. Currently there are four countries designated under these authorities: Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Iran, and Syria.

Advertisement

Last month, the Biden administration -- on the anniversary of 9/11 no less -- announced that they were releasing $6 billion to the Iranian regime as part of a hostage negotiation.

Almost one month later, Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israel.

Naturally many are wondering if Iran might have been at least partially behind the attack, but a National Security Council spokesperson would like everybody to know that's a completely ridiculous assumption to make:

I can't comment on 2024 because of the Hatch Act. But I can clarify the facts: Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 7, 2023

It's getting so you can't even give $6 billion to the world's #1 state sponsor of terrorism without people assuming they're going to use it in some way to fund terrorism!

The spox called "disinformation" on any such claims and as usual they're more than happy to take Iran's word for it:

These funds have absolutely nothing to do with the horrific attacks today and this is not the time to spread disinformation. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 7, 2023

And we know how just taking Iran's word for it has worked out in the past.

If you question the $billions we just sent to Iran, it’s disinformation. https://t.co/wF3RNDOVTo — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 7, 2023

Yeah, and why would anybody question it?

So, they cover $6B in expenses which makes $6B available for terrorism.

Got it. 😬 — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 7, 2023

They'll use it for whatever they want to: https://t.co/EVok8tHNpN — Tom (@BoreGuru) October 7, 2023

Iran literally put out a statement saying that nobody could tell them how to spend the $6 billion ransom money that the Biden Administration gave to them.

So you can stop with this "it can only be spent on" bullsh*t. https://t.co/mW1XZqh5ju — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) October 7, 2023

Also the Iranian regime has a very different definition of "humanitarian purposes" than the gullible bureaucrats in this administration.

Israeli citizens are being slaughter by Hamas terrorists and being taken hostage, monstrous and indescribable evil is being conducted and the White House is worried about “misinformation” surrounding $6 billion they did in fact release to Iran after officials shrugged about… https://t.co/m7tU3tehEo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 7, 2023

Disinformation? Is the Biden Administration going to try to get media companies to ban people from telling the truth? https://t.co/oVB4Pnsv3x — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Well, they are experienced at trying to get media companies to ban people from telling the truth.

They give billions to a country backing Hamas and call it “Disinformation” because people noticed.



I can’t stop laughing. Absolute clown show https://t.co/scSdEjyOFW — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 7, 2023

These people are TRULY the worst! How DARE you question their dumpster fire failure of a government that has had yet another foreign policy disaster occur on their watch?!? https://t.co/gmwTOpGM6x — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 7, 2023

No it went to something else so Iran could spend “clean” money arming Hamas. Israeli blood is on your incompetent hands. https://t.co/fiNcv1h9hb — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) October 7, 2023

The country -- and other countries for that matter -- are not in the most competent or honest of hands.

***

Related:

Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'



John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!