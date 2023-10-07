Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas...
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'
'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons'...
A satirical news site might have the most accurate take on Biden's response...
'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas...
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's...
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold...
MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin...
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out
Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement...
One thing we can agree on? Democrats and Republicans unite in support of...
'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but...

NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror

Doug P.  |  3:16 PM on October 07, 2023
Screenshot

On the U.S. State Department's website, Iran is still listed as a top state sponsor of terrorism:

Countries determined by the Secretary of State to have repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism are designated pursuant to three laws: section1754(c) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, section 40 of the Arms Export Control Act, and section 620A of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961). Taken together, the four main categories of sanctions resulting from designation under these authorities include restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance; a ban on defense exports and sales; certain controls over exports of dual use items; and miscellaneous financial and other restrictions.

Designation under the above-referenced authorities also implicates other sanctions laws that penalize persons and countries engaging in certain trade with state sponsors. Currently there are four countries designated under these authorities: Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), Iran, and Syria.

Advertisement

Last month, the Biden administration -- on the anniversary of 9/11 no less -- announced that they were releasing $6 billion to the Iranian regime as part of a hostage negotiation. 

Almost one month later, Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israel.

Naturally many are wondering if Iran might have been at least partially behind the attack, but a National Security Council spokesperson would like everybody to know that's a completely ridiculous assumption to make:

It's getting so you can't even give $6 billion to the world's #1 state sponsor of terrorism without people assuming they're going to use it in some way to fund terrorism! 

The spox called "disinformation" on any such claims and as usual they're more than happy to take Iran's word for it: 

And we know how just taking Iran's word for it has worked out in the past. 

Recommended

Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yeah, and why would anybody question it?

Also the Iranian regime has a very different definition of "humanitarian purposes" than the gullible bureaucrats in this administration.

Advertisement

Well, they are experienced at trying to get media companies to ban people from telling the truth.

The country -- and other countries for that matter -- are not in the most competent or honest of hands.

*** 

Related:

Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'


John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
Doug P.
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel
Chad Felix Greene
'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons' argument after Israel attack
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas and Israel
Brett T.
Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'
Grateful Calvin
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions Doug P.
Advertisement