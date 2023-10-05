Glenn Greenwald points to moment Dems' 'immigration views and rhetoric radically changed'

Journalist: My Interview With Biden Was 'the Saddest Thing'
Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on October 05, 2023

After years of Biden and the Democrats calling Trump's border wall construction racist and xenophobic, something weird happened

The Biden administration will waive 26 laws to build additional border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register Wednesday, citing “high illegal entry.” 

Construction of the wall will be paid for using already appropriated funds earmarked specifically for physical border barriers, and the administration was under a deadline to use them. But the move comes at a time when a new surge of migrants is straining federal and local resources and placing heavy political pressure on the Biden administration to address a sprawling crisis. 

Border Patrol reported nearly 300,000 encounters in the Rio Grande Valley sector between last October and August, according to federal data. Last month, Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, the highest total this year. 

Talk about making a one-eighty!

What could have possibly been a catalyst for this quick pivot? Glenn Greenwald points to the fact that Democrats have been subjected to the effects of the very policies they claimed to support, and suddenly there were problems:

Greenwald noticed that there's been another Democrat conspicuously absent at the border ever since Biden took office:

A tight border should be an issue of national security but instead too many politicians use it for politics, so we probably won't see AOC at the border to protest the construction of additional border walls -- at least not while Biden or any other Democrat is in the White House.

Also, the Biden White House must have seen some polling on this issue.

