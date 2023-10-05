Glenn Greenwald points to moment Dems' 'immigration views and rhetoric radically changed'

After years of Biden and the Democrats calling Trump's border wall construction racist and xenophobic, something weird happened:

The Biden administration will waive 26 laws to build additional border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register Wednesday, citing “high illegal entry.” Construction of the wall will be paid for using already appropriated funds earmarked specifically for physical border barriers, and the administration was under a deadline to use them. But the move comes at a time when a new surge of migrants is straining federal and local resources and placing heavy political pressure on the Biden administration to address a sprawling crisis. Border Patrol reported nearly 300,000 encounters in the Rio Grande Valley sector between last October and August, according to federal data. Last month, Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, the highest total this year.

Advertisement

Talk about making a one-eighty!

What could have possibly been a catalyst for this quick pivot? Glenn Greenwald points to the fact that Democrats have been subjected to the effects of the very policies they claimed to support, and suddenly there were problems:

CNN: Biden administration bypasses 26 federal laws to build additional border wall in South Texas



Absolutely amazing how Dems' immigration views and rhetoric radically changed the second large numbers of undocumented migrants arrived in blue cities:https://t.co/YEOLv8FYl2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2023

Greenwald noticed that there's been another Democrat conspicuously absent at the border ever since Biden took office:

There still has been no meldromatic AOC: Vision in White visit to the border (parking lot), even as the Wall Is Built and Kids Remain in Cages. pic.twitter.com/YyyYBgPthB — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 5, 2023

A tight border should be an issue of national security but instead too many politicians use it for politics, so we probably won't see AOC at the border to protest the construction of additional border walls -- at least not while Biden or any other Democrat is in the White House.

Oh my, oh my, how much the times have changed. https://t.co/LBYLulsEUb — Chason Geister (@chasondorje) October 5, 2023

Can’t wait to watch the spin on this!!! Especially waiting @AOC’s explanation of why it’s needed. https://t.co/Zv2fRx11ny pic.twitter.com/nmNO4V1WfB — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) October 5, 2023

The right had to force them to do it!!! https://t.co/OY8wGr71wk — FL VOL (@98FloridaVOL) October 5, 2023

Also, the Biden White House must have seen some polling on this issue.

***

Related:

Biden & KJP's takes on border walls have changed a LOT in a very short time

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border czar'



Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!