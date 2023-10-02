Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border czar'

Busing illegal immigrants from border states to sanctuary cities might have been the best idea in the past couple of years. New York City Gov. Eric Adams is begging the Biden administration to do something about the border as the city we knew is being "destroyed" by illegal immigration. They've run out of hotels and are now kicking seniors out of nursing homes to make room for immigrants.

Advertisement

On Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sent a letter to President Joe Biden telling him of the unbearable burden of the 15,000 illegal immigrants that have arrived in Chicago and Illinois over the past 13 months. We just had more than 10,000 illegal immigrants cross the border in a single day (though Katrine Jean-Pierre won't admit it).

Pritzker tells Biden something must be done. He recommends, first and foremost, "that there be one person in the federal government who works directly for you in the White House who can lead the oversight of our nation's efforts at the border." Hmm … one person who works directly with Biden.

And in case Pritzker hasn't noticed, what he's seeing is the result of our nation's efforts at the border — give us one piece of evidence that Biden's not trying to keep the border wide open.

A strongly worded letter should do it.

I literally can’t even with the xenophobia. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 2, 2023

Asking for money is not upping the pressure — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) October 2, 2023

What happened to @VP border czar? — No One of Consequence (@RealTDF) October 2, 2023

She's now the artificial intelligence czar.

Could Biden even find one person in the White House interested in stemming the flow of illegal immigrants?

Fair is fair. If the small border towns can handle 'em, Chiraq & the State of Illinois can sure af handle 'em. Keep them buses rollin' lads, they're about to reach across the aisle, and become big advocates of wall-building... pic.twitter.com/ko5QJwBiYn — Rooftop Redneck (@HillbillyPlato) October 2, 2023

Send them to every Democrat stronghold and swing state until eiection day. — X Finds (@X_Finds) October 2, 2023

Chicago wants these immigrants to come. Welcomes them on their website. pic.twitter.com/40bDrLzUOH — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) October 2, 2023

I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to the governors and mayors who have been sharing the joy of illegal immigration with the people that promote and support it. — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) October 2, 2023

Poor Pritzker.



Does he really not understand that this is an intentional plan to destroy American society??



And eventually destroy American sovereignty. #ESCAPETHECITIES — Dreamspace2 (@dreamspace2) October 2, 2023

What is Biden’s end game here? It’s clear we have enough migrants here. He needs to shut those borders for a while to let things settle down. Feds need to be vetting them for health/crime issues before shipping them everywhere. Voters are outraged here. Dem vote will suffer. — Gibbs (@Shutorules) October 2, 2023

Advertisement

15,000 isn't that many, why are they so quick to abandon the ideals inscribed on the statue of Liberty? Racism? — ImporterExporter (@NostrumVon) October 2, 2023

Remember when CNN's Jim Acosta tweeted the entirety of "The New Colossus" after starting to read it aloud during a press briefing during the Trump administration? He probably hasn't seen any illegals personally, so it's all just a GOP scam.

***