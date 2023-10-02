Misinformation watchdog notes Greg Gutfeld comparing fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border czar'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 02, 2023
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File

Busing illegal immigrants from border states to sanctuary cities might have been the best idea in the past couple of years. New York City Gov. Eric Adams is begging the Biden administration to do something about the border as the city we knew is being "destroyed" by illegal immigration. They've run out of hotels and are now kicking seniors out of nursing homes to make room for immigrants.

On Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sent a letter to President Joe Biden telling him of the unbearable burden of the 15,000 illegal immigrants that have arrived in Chicago and Illinois over the past 13 months. We just had more than 10,000 illegal immigrants cross the border in a single day (though Katrine Jean-Pierre won't admit it).

Pritzker tells Biden something must be done. He recommends, first and foremost, "that there be one person in the federal government who works directly for you in the White House who can lead the oversight of our nation's efforts at the border." Hmm … one person who works directly with Biden.

And in case Pritzker hasn't noticed, what he's seeing is the result of our nation's efforts at the border — give us one piece of evidence that Biden's not trying to keep the border wide open.

A strongly worded letter should do it.

She's now the artificial intelligence czar.

Could Biden even find one person in the White House interested in stemming the flow of illegal immigrants?

Remember when CNN's Jim Acosta tweeted the entirety of "The New Colossus" after starting to read it aloud during a press briefing during the Trump administration? He probably hasn't seen any illegals personally, so it's all just a GOP scam.

